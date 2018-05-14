IDFA Names Bailey Wood to Lead Expanded Efforts in Communications, Media Relations and Marketing

"We are extremely pleased to have Bailey join the executive team at IDFA," said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of IDFA. "Bailey brings a rare and valuable blend of communications and advocacy expertise from his work on Capitol Hill as well as in other associations. We know he'll be a dynamic and creative addition to our strategic planning, membership marketing and media relations efforts."

Wood comes to IDFA from the National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association, where he served as vice president of communications since 2014. While there, he successfully led the association's efforts on branding, communications, messaging, media relations, advertising, video production, the website, social media and state chapter coordination.

Before that, Wood was the senior director of communications and legislative affairs for the National Automobile Dealers Association, where he created and implemented the association's advocacy communications strategy. He received the 2010 Toth Award for Public Affairs/Issues Management from the Public Relations Society of America for promoting the "Cash for Clunkers" program, which encouraged Americans to purchase new, more fuel-efficient vehicles and trade in their older, less-efficient ones.

Wood's experience on Capitol Hill included serving as the communications director for the House Committee on Homeland Security and the Republican Policy Committee under former Chairman Christopher Cox, R-Calif. Wood also served as press secretary for former Reps. Mike Ferguson, R-N.J., and Paul Gillmor, R-Ohio, and worked as a legislative assistant for the House Committee on Education and Workforce.

A graduate of Syracuse University, Wood earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and is currently enrolled in the four-year Institute of Management program offered by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. He lives with his wife, Amanda, and two daughters in Bethesda, Md.

The International Dairy Foods Association, Washington, D.C., represents the nation's dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports nearly 3 million jobs, generates more than $39 billion in direct wages and has an overall economic impact of more than $200 billion. IDFA is the umbrella organization for the Milk Industry Foundation (MIF), the National Cheese Institute (NCI) and the International Ice Cream Association (IICA).

IDFA's members range from large multinational organizations to single-plant companies. Together they represent more than 85 percent of the milk, cultured products, cheese, ice cream and frozen desserts produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world. The diverse membership includes numerous food retailers, suppliers and companies that offer infant formula and a wide variety of milk-derived ingredients. Visit IDFA at www.idfa.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idfa-names-bailey-wood-to-lead-expanded-efforts-in-communications-media-relations-and-marketing-300648157.html

SOURCE International Dairy Foods Association

Related Links

http://www.idfa.org

