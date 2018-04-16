IDG Presents "The Digital Economy In The New Era" - Enabling Comprehensive Development of the Industrial Chain of Mobile Internet Ecosystem

Wang Feng, the director of Software Industry Division, Chengdu Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology attended and spoke at the conference, giving high praise and recognition for IDG's efforts in promoting the development of the industrial chain of mobile Internet ecosystem, propelling the digitalization progress of Chengdu and platform construction of commercial cooperation. Zhu Dongfang, the Vice-President of IDG China, also briefed the delegation on the scale and preparation of 2018 iWorld Expo.

This year's iWorld is supported by the government of Chengdu; jointly held by Economic and Information Commission of Chengdu, Chengdu Bureau of Expositions and High-tech Industrial Development Zone Management Committee; Organized by International Data Group (IDG), iWorld Expo will be officially held for 3 days in Chengdu Century City New International Convention and Exhibition Center from August 16 to 18 with an exposition scale of 22,000m2. Eight major exhibition zones will meet with audiences, i.e., AI, VR/AR, smart life in the future, intelligent automobile, digital entertainment, software city, innovation and entrepreneurship, and intelligent hardware. iWorld Expo will attract about 200 domestic and foreign brand exhibitors, 100+ industrial leaders, 300+ news media and over 100,000 visitors.

As one of the world's largest display platforms of mobile consumer products and solutions, iWorld Expo 2018 with the theme of "The Digital Economy In The New Era" and through multiple forms such as exhibitions, summit forums and series activities will explore the future development trends of digital economy in the new era.

At present, the Internet industry has entered an intelligent era composed of "AI, big data and cloud computing", with AI at the heart of the intelligent era and quietly changing the operation and development pattern of global economic society. In recent years, various countries and international organizations have issued relevant policies to vigorously support the industry of AI. China also clearly points out in the Made in China 2025 to "accelerate the development of intelligent manufacturing and products", so as to facilitate the promotion and application of AI.

Just under such a background, iWorld 2018 has set up an AI exhibition zone with focuses on the cutting-edge technological achievements in the fields such as "intelligent automobile, robot, and future intelligent life". World famous automobile manufacturers will bring intelligent vehicles newly researched and developed, presenting cutting-edge technologies of automobile systems such as "intelligent drive, life services, safety protection, LBS and vehicle use support " in the future from different perspectives. Meanwhile, various types of robots will also show up in the Expo, bringing fantastic robot shows and direct contact with visitors. In addition, the future intelligent life hall will also be unveiled through a variety of technological devices and integrated intelligent systems, with different experiences brought by intelligent life scenes. The AI exhibition zone will not only provide enterprises with platforms for product showcase, technical exchange, industrial exploration and interactive experience, but also provide enterprises with new ways and new models for transformation and upgrading, thus fostering a new industry of AI and promoting the rapid development of this industry.

iWorld Conference themed at "Intelligence - Creating Future" will also be held simultaneously with iWorld Expo, leading the development trends of digital economy in the new era. As an important part of iWorld, this conference will be composed of iWorld Summit and multiple parallel forums, i.e., New Retail Under New Technologies and New Models, Ecological Forum of Pan-Entertainment Industry, Big Data: Pusher Behind Artificial Intelligence, VR/AR Industry Theme Forum, Enable Sharing Economy to Go Further and More Orderly, "Road to Intelligence" of Intelligent Automobile, IDG Post-Investment Forum, New Scene of Future Intelligent Life, and Global Creative Competition for Mobile Internet Development (Chengdu). iWorld Conference will gather about 100 Chinese and foreign industrial leaders and elites to discuss and analyze the development situations and trends of mobile Internet ecosystems from different aspects, and provide professional points of view on the future of mobile consumer electronics technology innovation and industry.

This year's iWorld also contains three major series of activities, i.e., "The Best 2018 Award", "Talent Competition" and "Electronic Sports", as well as four major live events, i.e., "High-Quality Brand Channel Business Cooperation Negotiation, Robot Shows, Digital Music and Autonomous Driving". As the annual selection activity for mobile Internet peripheral products and services with the highest value in Asia created by iWorld, IDG will select the winner of iWorld "The Best 2018" Award in conjunction with industrial authorities. For the developers and teams of mobile Internet ecosystems, the winner will be selected through "Talent Competition", and have opportunities to give a show. In addition, iWorld Electronic Sports will also become a hot spot, which will gather Chinese and foreign top players and well-known teams to compete with each other and increase the interactive viewing experience of the activity through electronic games.

During the summit session in the press conference, He Lei, General Manager of Chengdu Tianfu Software Park Co., Ltd.; Xiang Suiquan, General Manager of Kingdee Software (China) Co., Ltd. Sichuan Branch; Cheng Zheng, CEO of Chengdu Mingjing Vision Technology Co., Ltd.; Liu Tiancheng, CEO of IDEALOEYE Technology (Chengdu) Co., Ltd.; Zhou Hongliang, CEO of Chengdu Jingwei Technology Limited; and Zeng Hao, Head of Pandauto Chengdu, will have in-depth dialogues on the topic of "Great development of digital economy under open market". All distinguished guests will express their opinions, not only giving a detailed introduction to the work of their companies in the fields such as technology, product, strength and development direction, but also discuss the situations and trends of the digital economy, artificial intelligence, big data, cloud service, smart home appliances, new retail, software development and information service.

2018 iWorld will not only gather the latest technological trends, present cutting-edge technological products and provide opportunities for business cooperation, but also build up the bridge for the communication and exchange of Chinese and foreign industrial leaders, provide visitors with an interactive platform to experience cutting-edge technologies closely, and offer an international channel for the entire industry to expand the development of industrial integration. Diverse emerging intelligent products will launch a new round of intelligent boom in the Expo, and exciting activities will also bring about world-class science and technology experience, presenting brand exhibitors and visitors with a grand feast of science and technology.

