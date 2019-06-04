IDG's 2019 CIO 100 List Recognizes TIBCO and Partner Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport for Advancements in Digital Transformation

One of the most successful Formula One teams in recent history, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport turned to TIBCO and its data science experts in 2017 for a solution that could help the team quickly analyze massive amounts of data for operational excellence – such as 50,000 data points per racecar, per second – both at the factory and during races. Using the TIBCO® Connected Intelligence platform, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport was able to discover patterns, increase efficiency, and better understand how external factors such as weather or competition would impact race results to gain a competitive advantage.

"We're incredibly proud to have worked closely with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport to help improve the team's performance through data and predictive analytics. Being named to the CIO 100 list is an impressive achievement, and we congratulate the members of both the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport and TIBCO teams who worked tirelessly to implement data-driven decisions that could make an impact on their performance," said Matt Quinn, chief operating officer, TIBCO. "This recognition affirms how both TIBCO's expertise in analytics and AI and the Formula One™ Champions' forward-thinking approach to integrating technology can propel a team to victory."

"Across the business landscape, companies everywhere recognize the vital role that an innovative, value-driven approach to information technology plays in their success," said Maryfran Johnson, executive director, CIO Programs, IDG. "This year's CIO 100 winning companies are inspiring examples of how IT leadership, business collaboration, and digital transformation will drive future growth."

Executives from the winning companies will be recognized at The CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony , to be held Wednesday evening, August 21, at the Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

