IDI Distributors Selects SAP S/4HANA® Cloud and GyanSys to Accelerate Digital Transformation

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDI Distributors, an insulation distributor based out of Chanhassen, Minnesota, has selected GyanSys to implement SAP applications across their 57 North American distribution centers. This project will enhance IDI's finance, sales, logistics, and procurement business processes with SAP's application suite underpinning their digital transformation.

Steve Kosel, CFO of IDI Distributors – "We selected SAP to fully leverage a flexible, extensible platform that will help us accelerate digital transformation in alignment with our corporate growth strategies. GyanSys helped us through the software product selection stage with an in-depth understanding of our business requirements. The GyanSys team demonstrated their expertise in industry best practices across business functions leading to minimal customizations. I am confident in their team's ability to lead us through this implementation."

Rajkishore Una, President & CEO of GyanSys – "GyanSys is honored to be the primary implementation partner for IDI Distributors as part of their SAP S/4HANA®, SAP® Ariba®, SAP Business Planning and Consolidation (SAP BPC), and SAP Analytics Cloud implementation. We are committed to strengthening IDI's digital transformation journey by using wholesale distribution best practices, accelerators, and quicker ROI realization with our cost-effective global delivery model."

About IDI Distributors:

IDI is a family owned and operated insulation distribution company that was founded in 1979. For over 40 years, IDI has supported its mission of supplying the market with a wide selection of quality insulation while acting as a true, professional resource for independent contractors. With 57 locations nationwide, IDI is America's wholesale insulation source. For more information, visit https://www.idi-insulation.com/.

About GyanSys:

GyanSys is a mid-tier global systems integrator specializing in SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft, and ServiceNow Platforms to improve the Sales, Finance, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Operations, and HR business processes to support digital transformation.

Headquartered in Indiana, GyanSys was founded in 2005 and has approximately 1,000+ professionals globally serving 125+ customers across various industries, including the manufacturing, automotive, high-tech, CPG, and life sciences industries. For more information about GyanSys, visit www.gyansys.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

