Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) Epidemiology Insights & Forecast, 2032

This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the epidemiology of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN). It explores the prevalence and trends of IMN in the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. Key aspects covered include disease background, diagnosis, biomarkers, and an in-depth analysis of historical and forecasted data.

The report highlights significant findings related to IMN epidemiology. In 2022, the United States accounted for the highest proportion of prevalent IMN cases, followed by EU4 countries and Japan. The forecasted patient pool for IMN is expected to increase by 2032 in these regions. It also provides insights into the prevalence rates and distribution of IMN by antigens in each region. The report addresses the risks and burdens associated with IMN.

The report presents a 10-year forecast of IMN and covers aspects such as prevalence, antigens, and growth opportunities across the seven major markets. It answers key questions about the risk and burden of IMN, historical patient pools, forecasted patient pools, growth opportunities, and the country with the highest IMN cases during the forecast period.

This report offers a comprehensive understanding of the epidemiology of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN). It equips readers with crucial insights and analysis, enabling them to make informed decisions and strategies related to IMN research, treatment, and patient care.

In 2022, among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest proportion (~41%) of prevalent cases of IMN.

EU4 and the UK accounted for ~24,000 cases of IMN in 2022, which is expected to increase by 2032.

In 2022, Japan accounted for ~23% of the total prevalent IMN cases among the 7MM countries. Approximately 16,000 IMN cases were observed in Japan in 2022.

Among EU4 and the UK, France had the lowest number of prevalent cases of IMN at ~4,100 cases in 2022. As per estimates, these cases are expected to increase by 2032.

Approximately one-third of participants with IMN undergo spontaneous remission. In 2022, the addressable pool of IMN included ~47,000 cases in the 7MM.

About 80% of MN cases are renal limited (primary MN), and 20% are associated with other systemic diseases or exposures (secondary MN).

In the United States, PLA2R and THSD7A antigens were observed in ~80% and ~3% of IMN patients, respectively.

