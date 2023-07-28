Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) Epidemiology Insights & Forecast, 2032

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Jul, 2023, 10:15 ET

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the epidemiology of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN). It explores the prevalence and trends of IMN in the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. Key aspects covered include disease background, diagnosis, biomarkers, and an in-depth analysis of historical and forecasted data.

Report Scope

The report highlights significant findings related to IMN epidemiology. In 2022, the United States accounted for the highest proportion of prevalent IMN cases, followed by EU4 countries and Japan. The forecasted patient pool for IMN is expected to increase by 2032 in these regions. It also provides insights into the prevalence rates and distribution of IMN by antigens in each region. The report addresses the risks and burdens associated with IMN.

Report Highlights and Key Questions Answered

The report presents a 10-year forecast of IMN and covers aspects such as prevalence, antigens, and growth opportunities across the seven major markets. It answers key questions about the risk and burden of IMN, historical patient pools, forecasted patient pools, growth opportunities, and the country with the highest IMN cases during the forecast period.

This report offers a comprehensive understanding of the epidemiology of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN). It equips readers with crucial insights and analysis, enabling them to make informed decisions and strategies related to IMN research, treatment, and patient care.

Key Findings

  • In 2022, among the 7MM, the United States accounted for the highest proportion (~41%) of prevalent cases of IMN.
  • EU4 and the UK accounted for ~24,000 cases of IMN in 2022, which is expected to increase by 2032.
  • In 2022, Japan accounted for ~23% of the total prevalent IMN cases among the 7MM countries. Approximately 16,000 IMN cases were observed in Japan in 2022.
  • Among EU4 and the UK, France had the lowest number of prevalent cases of IMN at ~4,100 cases in 2022. As per this 's estimates, these cases are expected to increase by 2032.
  • Approximately one-third of participants with IMN undergo spontaneous remission. In 2022, the addressable pool of IMN included ~47,000 cases in the 7MM.
  • About 80% of MN cases are renal limited (primary MN), and 20% are associated with other systemic diseases or exposures (secondary MN).
  • In the United States, PLA2R and THSD7A antigens were observed in ~80% and ~3% of IMN patients, respectively.

Key Topics Covered

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. IMN Epidemiology Overview at a Glance
3.1. Patient Share (%) Distribution of IMN in 2019
3.2. Patient Share (%) Distribution of IMN in 2032

4. Executive Summary of IMN

5. Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Sign and Symptoms
5.3. Classification
5.4. Causes
5.5. Pathophysiology
5.6. Diagnosis
5.7. Biomarkers

6. Methodology

7. Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale
7.3. Prevalence of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy in the 7MM
7.4. The United States
7.4.1. Prevalence of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy
7.4.2. Prevalence of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy by Antigens
7.5. EU4 and the UK
7.5.1. Prevalence of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy
7.5.2. Prevalence of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy by Antigens
7.6. Japan
7.6.1. Prevalence of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy
7.6.2. Prevalence of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy by Antigens

8. Appendix
8.1. Bibliography
8.2. Report Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2p1rfm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

A New Era in Medicine: Cutting-Edge Research on Targeted Protein Degradation Holds Promise for Previously Untreatable Diseases

Top 110 Companies in the Global Sports Equipment Retailers Market

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.