Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 80+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Segment | DelveInsight

The prevalence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include FibroGen, Boehringer Ingelheim, and several others.

LAS VEGAS, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's ' Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Insight – 2023 ' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis treatment. Key idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis companies such as FibroGen, United Therapeutics, Bellerophon Therapeutics, MediciNova, Novartis, Endeavor BioMedicines, Pliant Therapeutics, Nitto Denko , Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Calliditas Therapeutics, Avalyn Pharmaceuticals, PureTech Health, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Galecto Biotech AB, CSL Behring, Celgene Pharmaceutical, Vicore Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Guangdong Raynovent, Sunshine Lake Pharma co, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Metagone Biotech, AstraZeneca, Lung Therapeutics, Bridge Biotherapeutics, AstraZeneca, Kinarus AG, Insmed, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Annapurna Bio, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Ark Biosciences, Ocean Biomedical, and others are evaluating new idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Pamrevlumab, Treprostinil, Nitric oxide inhalation - INOpulse, MN-001 (tipelukast), VAY736, ENV-101, PLN-74809, ND-L02-s0201, KD025, GKT137831, AP 01, LYT-100, TAS-115, BMS-986278, GB0139, CSL312, CC-90001, C21, BI1015550, ZSP1603, HEC585, Jaktinib Dihydrochloride Monohydrate, Ifenprodil, HZN-825, DWN12088, MG-S-2525, Saracatinib, LTI-03, BBT-877, AZD5055, KIN001-IPF, Treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP), Brilaroxazine, ANPA 0073, SHR 1906, AK 3280, OCF 203, and others.

and others. In May 2023 , Kinarus Therapeutics announced the signing of a strategic convertible loan agreement for a CHF 1.5 million investment by ChaoDian ( Hangzhou ) Investment Management Co., Ltd., an investment company based in Hangzhou City, China ("CDIM"). Further, this agreement forms the basis for discussions on the introduction, development and commercialization of KIN001 for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) in China . Great Health Companion Group Ltd (GHCG), a subsidiary of Hakim Unique Group, introduced CDIM to Kinarus.

The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis clinical trial landscape.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Overview

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a rare, chronic, progressive fibrosing interstitial pneumonia that primarily affects middle-aged and older adults. It affects lung tissue by thickening, stiffening, or persistent and progressive scarring that worsens irreversibly over time. Scarring affects the air sacs of IPF patients, decreasing the amount of oxygen that enters the circulation. With less oxygen in the blood, ordinary tasks such as walking can cause dyspnea. This set of lung illnesses is also known as 'Diffuse Parenchymal Lung Diseases,' and it is distinguished by a broader umbrella of 'Interstitial Lung Diseases (IDLs)'. The cause of IPF is uncertain; experts believe the condition is caused by a mix of hereditary and environmental factors. There is a significant chance that genetic variations enhance a person's risk of acquiring IPF and then being exposed to environmental variables that aggravate the condition. However, much remains unknown about this new field of study.

A snapshot of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Pamrevlumab FibroGen Phase III Connective tissue growth factor inhibitors Intravenous Tipelukast MediciNova Phase II 5-lipoxygenase inhibitors; Leukotriene receptor antagonists; Phospholipase C inhibitors; Thromboxane A2 receptor antagonists; Type 3 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors; Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors Oral PLN-74809 Pliant Therapeutics Phase II Integrin alphavbeta1 inhibitors; Integrin alphaVbeta6 inhibitors Oral TTI-101 Tvardi Therapeutics Phase II STAT3 transcription factor inhibitor Oral Taladegib Endeavor BioMedicines Phase II SMO protein inhibitors Oral Olitigaltin Galecto Inc Phase II Galectin 3 inhibitors inhalation

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutics Assessment

The idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis pipeline report proffers an integral view of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Intravitreal, Subretinal, Topical

Oral, Parenteral, Intravitreal, Subretinal, Topical Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy

: Monoclonal Antibody, Peptides, Polymer, Small molecule, Gene therapy Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Connective tissue growth factor inhibitors, 5-lipoxygenase inhibitors, Leukotriene D4 receptor antagonists, Leukotriene receptor antagonists, Phospholipase C inhibitors, Thromboxane A2 receptor antagonists, Type 3 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors, Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors, Integrin alphavbeta1 inhibitors, Integrin alphaVbeta6 inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Interleukin 4 receptor antagonists, SMO protein inhibitors, Galectin 3 inhibitors

Connective tissue growth factor inhibitors, 5-lipoxygenase inhibitors, Leukotriene D4 receptor antagonists, Leukotriene receptor antagonists, Phospholipase C inhibitors, Thromboxane A2 receptor antagonists, Type 3 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors, Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors, Integrin alphavbeta1 inhibitors, Integrin alphaVbeta6 inhibitors, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Interleukin 4 receptor antagonists, SMO protein inhibitors, Galectin 3 inhibitors

: FibroGen, United Therapeutics, Bellerophon Therapeutics, MediciNova, Novartis, Endeavor BioMedicines, Pliant Therapeutics, , Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Calliditas Therapeutics, Avalyn Pharmaceuticals, PureTech Health, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Galecto Biotech AB, CSL Behring, Celgene Pharmaceutical, Vicore Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Guangdong Raynovent, Sunshine Lake Pharma co, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Horizon Therapeutics, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Metagone Biotech, AstraZeneca, Lung Therapeutics, Bridge Biotherapeutics, AstraZeneca, Kinarus AG, Insmed, Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Annapurna Bio, Guangdong Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Ark Biosciences, Ocean Biomedical, and others. Key Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Therapies: Pamrevlumab, Treprostinil, Nitric oxide inhalation - INOpulse, MN-001 (tipelukast), VAY736, ENV-101, PLN-74809, ND-L02-s0201, KD025, GKT137831, AP 01, LYT-100, TAS-115, BMS-986278, GB0139, CSL312, CC-90001, C21, BI1015550, ZSP1603, HEC585, Jaktinib Dihydrochloride Monohydrate, Ifenprodil, HZN-825, DWN12088, MG-S-2525, Saracatinib, LTI-03, BBT-877, AZD5055, KIN001-IPF, Treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP), Brilaroxazine, ANPA 0073, SHR 1906, AK 3280, OCF 203, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline: Overview 4. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Clinical Trial Therapeutics 5. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 6. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 7. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 8. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 9. Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 10. Inactive Products in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline 11. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 12. Key Companies 13. Key Products in the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Pipeline 14. Unmet Needs 15. Market Drivers and Barriers 16. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17. Analyst Views 18. Appendix

