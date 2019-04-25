NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5771121/?utm_source=PRN

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a progressive disease that results in the scarring of lung tissue and changes the lung's ability to function normally.The most common signs and symptoms of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are dyspnea and a persistent nonproductive cough.

Many affected individuals also experience a loss of appetite and gradual weight loss.IPF primarily occurs in older adults.

However, the causes are unknown.

The report "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis: Competitive Landscape to 2026"



- The IPF pipeline consists of 132 drugs spanning all stages of development with approximately two-third of the drugs in the preclinical stage. The strength of the IPF pipeline is strong with 14 drugs, all with novel MOAs, in late-stage clinical development

- Close to 43% of IPF clinical trials have been conducted in North America between 2010-2017. 66 clinical trials were recorded in North America between 2010-2017Overall, IPF clinical trials have had relatively high enrollment efficiencies in all phases except for Phase III, which had close to 84% efficiency

- Phase II clinical trials had the highest enrollment efficiency (105%), which could be due to patients being more willing to participate due to increased confidence in the safety and efficacy of a late-stage drug

Companies mentioned: Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, Zambon, Galapagos NV, Prometic Life Sciences Inc, Novartis, Biogen, Promedior, FibroGen

- Pipeline Assessment-regional breakdown, promising late-stage products, early-stage pipeline by molecule type

- Clinical Trials Assessment-trial breakdown by phase, leading industry and non-industry sponsors, enrollment analytics

- Commercial Assessment-leading marketed products, current and future players

- Competitive Landscape Analysis-key market events (2016-2026).

