Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast, 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis from 2017 to 2028 segmented by eight major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.



Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) - Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm



The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market report gives the thorough understanding of the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by including details such as disease definition, staging, symptoms, pathophysiology, and diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for etiology in the US, Europe, and Japan.



Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) Epidemiology



The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every eight major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (total prevalent diagnosed cases, severity-specific prevalent cases and gender and age -specific prevalent cases) scenario of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) in the G8 covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), Canada, and Japan from 2017-2028.



Total prevalent population of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) in G8 markets was found to be 229,170 in 2017.



Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drug Chapters



This segment of the IPF Drug report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs and biosimilars. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, and the latest news and press releases.



At present, therapeutic approach of IPF involves both non-pharmacological and pharmacological strategies. Non-pharmacological approach include supplemental oxygen therapy, pulmonary rehabilitation, mechanical ventilation and palliative care services. While the pharmacological treatment options include corticosteroids, immunosuppressive/cytotoxic agents (azathioprine, cyclophosphamide) and anti-fibrotic agents (e.g., colchicine or d-penicillamine) alone or in combination. At present two therapies have obtained approval for treatment of IPF that include antifibrotic drugs (Pirfenidone and Nintedanib). Detailed chapter for upcoming therapies like Thrombomodulin Alfa (Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation), Pamrevlumab (FibroGen), KD025 (Kadmon Corporation, LLCs) etc. and other promising therapies such as CC-90001 (Celgene Corporation), LT1001 (LTT Bio-Pharma), BG00011 (Biogen Inc) etc. have also been covered in the report.



Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market Outlook



The IPF market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.



This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



According to the publisher, the market of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in 8G was found to be USD 1644.4 million in 2017.



Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Pipeline Analysis

Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report Key Strengths

10 Year Forecast

G8 Coverage

Epidemiology Segmentation

Drugs Uptake

Highly Analyzed Market

Key Cross Competition

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Detailed Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. IPF Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of IPF in 2017

2.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of IPF in 2028



3. Disease Background and Overview: Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Staging of IPF

3.3. Risk Factors & Disease Causes

3.4. Symptoms

3.5. Pathogenesis

3.6. Diagnosis



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. G8 Diagnosed Prevalent Population of IPF

4.3. Country Wise-Epidemiology of IPF



5. Current Treatment Practices

5.1. ATS/ERS/JRS/ALAT Clinical Practice Guideline: Treatment of IPF (An Update of 2011 Clinical Practice Guideline)



6. Unmet needs



7. Marketed Products

7.1. Esbriet (Pirfenidone): InterMune Inc.

7.2. Ofev (Nintedanib): Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co.



8. Emerging Therapies

8.1. Key Cross Competition

8.2. Thrombomodulin Alfa: Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation

8.3. GLPG1690: Galapagos NV



9. Other Promising Candidates

9.1. CC-90001: Celgene Corporation

9.2. LT-1001: LTT Bio-Pharma

9.3. BG00011: Biogen Inc



10. IPF: Market Analysis

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Total Market Size of IPF in 8G

10.3. Therapy Based Market Size of IPF in 8G

10.4. Market Size of IPF by Country



11. Market Drivers of IPF



12. Market Barriers of IPF



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rbc51y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

