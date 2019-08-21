IDIQ℠ Earns Stevie Award as One of the Best Places to Work in the World

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit and identity theft monitoring company IDIQ has been recognized as one of the best places to work worldwide with a Stevie® Award for Great Employers.

IDIQ has earned a finalist spot in this year's Stevie Award competition and will be honored with a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award in a ceremony set for Sept. 20 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. In the judged contest open to organizations around the globe, winners are selected for their outstanding workplace performances, including their employee-focused accomplishments over the past year.

Scott Hermann, IDIQ CEO and co-owner, said the company's mission to provide customers peace of mind starts with employees.

"From ping-pong games to staff activities, IDIQ is committed to investing in the professional growth of its staff and being a place where employees want to be and want to bring the highest level of service to customers."

Hermann said that commitment to excellence means IDIQ is filled with amazing, hardworking employees.

"We are thrilled to receive a Stevie Award to celebrate our employees and our company as one of the best places to work in the world," he said.

Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards, also praised IDIQ and its fellow award winners.

"We're gratified by the number of outstanding nominations we received in the competition this year," he said. "The dedication the Stevie Award finalists have to making workplaces great for employees was evident in every nomination."

IDIQ was among 600 nominations from 24 nations competing for a Stevie Award. More than 60 professionals served as judges to select the top winners.

Based in Temecula, California, IDIQ operates the flagship IdentityIQ℠ brand along with the CreditScoreIQ℠ and CreditReportIQ℠ brands to offer credit and identity theft monitoring, education, and protection that benefits consumers and businesses. For more information on the brands, visit identityiq.com, creditscoreiq.com, and creditreportiq.com.

About IDIQ:

IDIQ℠ is recognized as one of the fastest-growing industry leaders in credit and identity theft monitoring and data breach management. With the IdentityIQ℠, CreditScoreIQ℠, and CreditReportIQ℠ brands, the company delivers credit information, education, and protection that benefits consumers and businesses. The company features 100% U.S.-based customer service and support. For more information, visit www.idiq.com.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards; the German Stevie Awards; the American Business Awards®; the International Business Awards®; the Stevie Awards for Women in Business; the Stevie Awards for Great Employers; and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

