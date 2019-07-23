IDIQ Offers Military Discount for IdentityIQ Credit and Identity Theft Monitoring Services

TEMECULA, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDIQ℠, the company behind the credit and identity theft monitoring IdentityIQ℠ brand, is now offering 25% off for active duty and veteran military members – a group especially at risk for identity theft.

Scott Hermann, co-owner and CEO of IDIQ, said the discount is not only a way to thank military members for their service but also bring essential credit and identity theft monitoring services to those whose information is most vulnerable. Hermann – one of the nation's leading experts in credit monitoring, identity theft protection and data breach management – said the recent targeting of military personnel by cyberspies from Russia, China and Iran, coupled with the low amount of account transactions military members make while deployed, make them extremely vulnerable to identity theft and fraud.

"If you are in the military or just came out of the military, often you haven't been making a lot of credit or financial transactions," he said. "Identity thieves see this as an easy target – people with a low amount of transactions typically won't be closely monitoring his or her accounts."

Once thieves have stolen personal information, they can attempt to take out loans, open new credit cards, clone debit cards, change a billing address, obtain a new driver's license and use that false identity when questioned by police. Hermann said actively monitoring credit and identity information allows for quick action when identity thieves strike.

"Credit monitoring is the most important thing you can do," he said. "If you aren't monitoring, you aren't paying attention to your personal information."

Hermann said IDIQ, based out of Southern California, is a proud supporter of current and retired military members and has numerous veterans on staff.

"Our military members and veterans have done so much for our country," he said. "Our goal is to bring them peace of mind so they can stop worrying about data threats and identity thieves."

For more information on the new IdentityIQ military discount, visit www.IdentityIQ.com/military.

About IDIQ:

IDIQ℠ is recognized as one of the fastest-growing industry leaders in credit and identity theft monitoring and data breach management. With the IdentityIQ℠, CreditScoreIQ℠ and CreditReportIQ℠ brands, the company delivers credit information, education and protection that benefits consumers and businesses. The company features 100% U.S.-based customer service and support. For more information, visit www.idiq.com.

