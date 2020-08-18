IDIQ Ranks on Inc. 5000 List as One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in America

TEMECULA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDIQ®, an industry leader in credit report and identity theft monitoring, has earned a coveted spot on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation.

IDIQ received the rank of No. 1,079 on the "Inc." magazine list with a three-year revenue growth of 425%. With a place on the annual Inc. 5000 list, IDIQ joins well-known companies such as Microsoft, Patagonia, Intuit and Under Armour that first gained national exposure as list honorees.

"We are excited to have IDIQ named to the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing companies in America and recognized for our triple-digit growth," said Scott Hermann, IDIQ co-owner and CEO. "Our roadmap for success has been to create brands that educate and protect consumers and businesses at every stage of life. With our mission and innovative credit report and identity theft monitoring tools, we've become an industry leader that consumers and businesses can trust."

IDIQ offers the flagship IdentityIQ® brand and new MyScoreIQ® brand for credit report and identity theft monitoring and the DataBreachIQ® brand for business data breach preparation and response support. The company is headquartered in Southern California.

To qualify for the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, companies must be based in the United States, extremely competitive within their markets and show incredible growth over the last three years. This year's Inc. 5000 list is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. The Inc. 5000 list's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for more than 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," "Inc." magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk said. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

IDIQ can be found on the Inc. 5000 list at https://www.inc.com/profile/identity-intelligence-group-idiq.

IDIQ® is recognized as one of the fastest-growing industry leaders in credit and identity theft monitoring and data breach preparation. With the IdentityIQ®, DataBreachIQ® and MyScoreIQ® brands, the company delivers credit information, education and protection that benefits consumers and businesses. The company features 100% U.S.-based customer service and support. For more information, visit www.IDIQ.com.

