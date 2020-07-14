IDIQ Recognized as One of the '50 Most Valuable Brands of the Year'

TEMECULA, Calif., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDIQ®, recognized as one of the fastest-growing industry leaders in credit report and identity theft monitoring and data breach preparation, today announced "The Silicon Review" has named its IdentityIQ®, MyScoreIQ® and DataBreachIQ® brands among the "50 Most Valuable Brands of the Year 2020." Annually, the magazine considers hundreds of brands globally for this list, selecting winners based on the value they bring to their consumers. This year, IDIQ is among the 50 most valuable.

IDIQ offers the flagship IdentityIQ brand and new MyScoreIQ brand for credit report and identity theft monitoring and the DataBreachIQ brand for business data breach preparation and response support. The company is headquartered in Southern California.

"Now, more than ever, consumers and businesses are looking for ways to protect their financial reputation," said Scott Hermann, CEO and co-owner of IDIQ and one of the leading experts in data breach management. "IDIQ is honored to be recognized by 'The Silicon Review' as one of the '50 Most Valuable Brands of the Year 2020.' Consumers and businesses can count on our brands to bring them peace of mind, especially as identity theft and other fraud have increased during this unparalleled time."

Sreshtha Banerjee, editor-in-chief of "The Silicon Review" magazine, said the publication selected IDIQ as a top company based on its industry-dominating services, team of highly qualified individuals, brand reputation in the global market, openness to innovation and ability to understand the market and its customers at a deeper level.

"'The Silicon Review 50 Most Valuable Brands of the Year 2020' program identifies companies that not only have the most innovative, diversified and reliable solutions but also have a self-evolving and self-adaptable quality to best serve the ever-changing needs and bring more value to the customers," Banerjee said.

At a time when consumers are increasingly working from home and, therefore, more vulnerable to cyberattack, IDIQ and its services supply consumers with industry-leading identity theft protection and credit report monitoring products and data breach planning and response support for businesses.

IDIQ employs 100% U.S.-based customer service and fraud restoration support.

Read "The Silicon Review" and its full profile on IDIQ at https://thesiliconreview.com/magazine/profile/safeguarding-your-identity-idiq-and-its-identityiq-services-bring-you-industry-leading-identity-theft-protection-and-credit-report-monitoring/.

For more information on IDIQ and its brands, visit www.IDIQ.com.

About IDIQ:

IDIQ® is recognized as one of the fastest-growing industry leaders in credit and identity theft monitoring and data breach preparation. With the IdentityIQ®, DataBreachIQ® and MyScoreIQ® brands, the company delivers credit information, education and protection that benefits consumers and businesses. The company features 100% U.S.-based customer service and support. For more information, visit www.IDIQ.com.

