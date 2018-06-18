iDisclose Forms Partnership With iDisclose Law

IDisclose Law was formed by G. Alex Araujo, a corporate and securities attorney who also serves as Chief Innovation Officer at iDisclose. Alex formed the law firm due to continual needs for assistance with various legal issues surrounding equity crowdfunding campaigns and other legal needs of startups and small businesses, including employment and general business documents that require an attorney. The new law firm will support companies raising capital and in particular support the legal needs of clients referred to iDisclose by the equity crowdfunding platforms that work with iDisclose.

iDisclose Law will focus primarily on project-based and fixed fee matters for various legal services to help ensure that clients understand their legal costs and are not subject to the uncertain hourly model of many law firms. "Having a technology-first law firm built on the iDisclose legal technology platform will enable us to provide seamless support to our crowdfunding platform clients and other small and start-up company clients who need legal assistance," said Alex Araujo.

iDisclose supports the legal filing and disclosure requirements of companies seeking to raise capital and is currently the legal backbone of several large equity crowdfunding sites with its simple to use technology platform designed to reduce legal costs for startups and small businesses. iDisclose Law will support those clients who need additional assistance from an attorney under primarily a fixed cost fee structure.

About iDisclose

iDisclose is an industry leader in the crowdfunding legal disclosure space, major relationships with platforms such as Republic and Microventures. It also supports entrepreneurs with a wide range of legal documents through its LawCloud product. For more information about iDisclose, visit their website at idisclose.com

