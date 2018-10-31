iDiscover and Now Discovery Announce New Processing and Review Platform Lumix

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iDiscover, LLC, the creator of the best-in-class technology that runs industry-leading eDiscovery platforms, and Now Discovery, the company behind the powerhouse processing engine Lumix, announce the initial beta release of the new Lumix processing and review platform, available exclusively through iDiscover. Not only can Lumix process 1 terabyte of data in 12 hours, but it also gives users the ability to process their own data, so their data is ready for review in the same platform within a matter of minutes. Platform users can also run multiple projects simultaneously.

iDiscover has been using Lumix for several years, but in 2018, the companies added an intuitive review platform on top of the processing engine that sets Lumix apart from other platforms. Typical review platforms lack processing power; they require users to convert data to databases that they then must move back to the platform for review. This extra step creates bottlenecks and delays in the process.

Hector Corral, iDiscover's Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, explained, "Lumix is a game-changer. Our clients wanted fast processing for high-volume data sets, but nothing on the market could satisfy them. Now Discovery helped us build adaptive software that can be quickly tailored to client needs. We wanted to create an easy-to-use, cloud-based solution that allows users to process data themselves and start review in a matter of minutes, without needing outside vendors or experts. Lumix is that solution."

Lumix adds an additional layer of security as well. Because Lumix lives in a private cloud, all data is stored in high-security, state-of-the-art data centers in Phoenix, Arizona and London, England.

The companies are inviting third parties with all levels of eDiscovery experience to become beta testers of Lumix at no charge so they can share their feedback and foster continuous improvement of the solution. To set up a demo or join the beta test, please email partnerships@idiscoverglobal.com. LegalTech attendees can also email partnerships@idiscoverglobal.com to sign up for the beta test or schedule a demo between January 29 and 31, 2019 at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, located at 811 7th Avenue and 53rd Street.

About Now Discovery: Founded in 2013 and based in Phoenix, Arizona, Now Discovery is a team of software developers and security professionals who create intuitive eDiscovery technology accessed through a private cloud. Focused on ease of use, Now Discovery tools cater to users with varied levels of technical expertise. For more information, email info@nowdiscovery.com.

About iDiscover, LLC: iDiscover provides mission-critical eDiscovery support for complex intellectual property, antitrust, class action, and international legal disputes and regulatory investigations. The creator behind the industry-leading Invariant software, now incorporated within Relativity, iDiscover combines the fastest, most accurate processing technology on the market with best-in-class managed discovery services to provide cost-certain outcomes for law firms and corporations. iDiscover's proprietary processing technology is the only software on the market that provides the speed, accuracy, and flexibility needed to crunch terabytes of complex data in a matter of days. For more information, visit www.idiscoverglobal.com.

Hector Corral

Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnerships

iDiscover, LLC

(310) 556-7777

hcorral@idiscoverglobal.com

SOURCE iDiscover

