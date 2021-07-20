iDiscovery Solutions Receives Chambers and Partners Ranking for Fourth Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chambers and Partners recognizes iDiscovery Solutions, Inc. (iDS) as a top eDiscovery firm with a Band 2 ranking in their 2021 Professional Advisors Litigation Support Guide. President and CEO at iDS, Dan Regard, is recognized as one of two top consultants with a Band 1 ranking for the fourth consecutive year.

The Chambers and Partners Litigation Support is a guide to the leading professional services providers worldwide. The guide serves as a resource for lawyers, general consultants, and private clients facing complex disputes.

Firms are ranked in Bands 1-4 and individuals are ranked in Bands 1-3, 1 holding the most significant honor. iDS has been recognized as a leading eDiscovery consultancy for four consecutive years, receiving a Band 2 ranking this year.

Chambers and Partners attest, "The firm [iDS] is particularly well regarded for its expertise in structured data solutions and has crafted numerous tools to help extract key insights for clients."

Since Chambers and Partners began ranking eDiscovery consultants in 2018, Regard has received a Band 1 ranking all four years. A source confirms, "I would give him my highest recommendation; particularly for cases that are really thorny and need creativity, and top credentials."

According to Chambers and Partners, "The president and CEO of iDiscovery, Daniel Regard boasts expertise in both law and computer science as well as two decades of consulting experience, much of it in the eDiscovery space."

iDiscovery Solutions, Inc. (iDS) is a strategic consulting, technology, and expert services firm – providing customized, innovative solutions from digital forensics to expert testimony for law firms and corporations across the United States and Europe.

Media Contact:

Blanche Gallagher

[email protected]

SOURCE iDiscovery Solutions