IDKLIC Awarded VPHARMA Contract Extension for Five Additional Years

VPHARMA and iDklic's long term technology partnership has been in place since 2009, and the company's technology and services are currently serving more than 1,500 pharmacies across Europe, in Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Ireland and Germany. "We decided to continue working with iDklic because of their knowledge, experience and high-quality solution. It only makes sense to continue our long-standing relationship with one of the best partners in the industry," said Hélène Gorria, Vice-Director of VPHARMA.

PharmaSeen is a state-of-the-art digital signage web interface that was created specifically for the pharmacy market. It was built to help users engage, educate and upsell to audiences using digital signage. With this unique tool, pharmacists can operate and program their own screen via iDklic's dedicated web-based platform. The solution encourages impulse purchases by providing relevant video content and advertising messages to healthcare consumers.

iDklic's solutions are delivered through the full scope offering of the STRATACACHE family of companies, including software, all-in-one tablets, and players from Scala, and advanced software, such as data analytics through STRATACACHE's Walkbase solution. Personalized communication tools delivered by IDKLIC will help VPHARMA's pharmacies connect better with today's consumers by customizing their communication according to time, day and place.

"We are proud to be an approved service provider of VPHARMA for an additional five years. We consistently deliver on the ever-changing digital signage requirements in the pharmacy and healthcare space, which gives our clients an advantage over their competitors. With support from STRATACACHE, iDklic delivers solutions on bigger projects with bigger customers, and aims to target France, Germany, Spain and UK in the coming months," said Jean-Charles Figoni, IDKLIC's CEO & Co-founder.

To learn more about iDklic, please visit https://www.idklic.com/

About iDklic: A member of STRATACACHE Group, IDKLIC is a company dedicated to the development of digital solutions for healthcare market. Our mission is to transpose what DIAM is developing in the visual merchandising / point of sale retail environment in a more dynamic and digitally impactful way. We want to provide our clients with a new way of connecting with their customers.

