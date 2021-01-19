Idle Group and Hearst Magazines Launch The Country Living Welcome Home Collection Premium Mattress Line for Country Living Magazine

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Idle Group launched their first-ever mattress collaboration with Hearst Magazines. The launch comes after the announcement of a multi-year partnership between Hearst Magazines and Idle, one of America's leading direct-to-consumer bedding and furniture holdings companies. With high-end cooling technology, pressure-relieving foams, and edge support systems, The Country Living Welcome Home Collection encourages consumers to embrace the ideals of countryside comfort: slowing down and living well. The collection features three top-quality mattresses: the luxury 16" Napa, the premium 13" Hudson hybrid (both with sumptuous pillow-tops), and the McKinney, for sleepers who love the foam feel.

The Welcome Home Collection epitomizes everything fans of Country Living and new customers alike should look for when purchasing a new mattress: superior quality, affordability, and support, along with details reminiscent of the brand's signature warm and charming feel.

"The Idle Group team has been working diligently alongside Hearst Magazines to embody the chic nature of the Country Living consumer and incorporate these details into mattresses we know they will love, down to the very last stitch," said Craig Schmeizer, Idle Group CEO & Founder. "It is our hope that the Country Living motto of taking 'the scenic route home' is evident in this collection and brings customers home to a restful night's sleep on one of our new mattresses."

"Nothing beats a good night's sleep in the country, and we're thrilled to offer that relaxed, reinvigorating spirit to readers nationwide," said Rachel Hardage Barrett, Editor in Chief of Country Living. "Our most discerning, nap-enthusiast editors put a great deal of thought into every detail, from the quilted tops to the ticking stripe detailing, meaning you can rest assured there's no better way to hit the hay."

Following the release of The Country Living Welcome Home Collection, Idle Group will roll out unique mattress brands for other Hearst Magazines publications including: House Beautiful, Men's Health and Women's Health in 2021. The Country Living Welcome Home Collection mattresses retail between $1099 and $1899 at SleepCountryLiving.com.

ABOUT IDLE GROUP

Idle Group, based in San Francisco and including Idle Group Asia, is committed to delivering top-quality sleep and furnishing solutions to meet a wide variety of customer needs. Idle Group acquires and develops bedding and home furnishing category businesses in the U.S, Europe, and Asia that can be grown leveraging Idle's category experience, infrastructure, capital, and distribution.

ABOUT COUNTRY LIVING

Country Living is a shelter-lifestyle magazine focusing on a variety of topics including decorating, antiques, cooking, travel, remodeling and gardening. Country Living is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Hearst Magazines' portfolio of more than 25 powerful brands in the U.S. inspires and entertains audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach nearly 165 million readers and site visitors each month — 70% of all millennials and 69% of all Gen Z over the age of 18 (source: comScore/MRI 1-20/S19). The company publishes over 300 editions and 245 websites around the world and attracts more readers of monthly magazines than any other publisher. Follow Country Living on Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram. Country Living's editorial offices are located in Birmingham, Alabama.

