Idle Group Announces Multi-Brand Licensing Partnership With Hearst Magazines

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct-to-consumer bedding and furniture holdings company, Idle Group, announces the launch of a multi-year licensing partnership with Hearst Magazines. The deal brings together Idle's North American and global operating, supply and marketing platform with Hearst Magazines' vast audience of loyal consumers, brands and broad print and digital media platforms.

Idle Group, led by e-commerce and mattress veteran Craig Schmeizer who also co-founded Nectar and the Resident Home family of brands, is scheduled to launch the first mattress brand lines in Q4 2020 with Country Living, followed by House Beautiful, Men's Health and Women's Health in early 2021.

The partnership offers Hearst Magazines audience premium sleep products crafted with the attention to detail readers have come to love and expect. Each brand will bring their marketing support to one of the fastest growing consumer product segments.

"This partnership proves the mattress space is anything but sleepy, and we believe introducing the strength of Hearst Magazines iconic and authoritative brands to this category cuts through the confusing array of messages consumers need to process from so many 'beds-in-a-box' and transient pop-up brands," said Schmeizer, Idle Group's CEO & Founder. "We are honored to be selected as Hearst Magazines' partner. It is clear that channeling the deep brand equity brought by titles such as Country Living, House Beautiful, Men's Health & Women's Health and others can be transformative within both e-ecommerce and traditional distribution contexts."

"Hearst Magazines' portfolio includes the leading lifestyle brands that hundreds of millions of consumers know, trust and love," said Steve Ross, global chief licensing officer & head of brand development for Hearst Magazines. "From content to commerce and product development, our reputation is built on a commitment to quality and consumer confidence, which makes this collaboration a natural fit, deepening connections forged with our loyal audience of readers and brand enthusiasts."

The new mattresses will be available direct-to-consumer on dedicated websites for each new mattress brand, offering a host of options suited for all budgets and sleep preferences.

ABOUT IDLE GROUP

Idle Group, based in San Francisco and including Idle Group Asia, is committed to delivering top-quality sleep and furnishing solutions to meet a wide variety of customer needs. Idle Group acquires and develops bedding and home furnishing category businesses in the U.S, Europe, and Asia that can be grown leveraging Idle's category experience, infrastructure, capital, and distribution.

ABOUT HEARST MAGAZINES

Hearst Magazines' portfolio of more than 25 powerful brands in the U.S. inspire and entertain audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach nearly 165 million readers and site visitors each month — 70% of all millennials and 69% of all Gen Z over the age of 18 (source: comScore/MRI 1-20/S19). The company publishes over 300 editions and 245 websites around the world and attracts more readers of monthly magazines than any other publisher.

SOURCE Idle Group