Idle Smart Announces Two New Appointments To Board Of Directors

Idle Smart, Inc. announced today that it has appointed Darcy Howe, CEO of KCRise Capital, and Drew Reynolds, experienced IoT and telematics executive, to its board of directors.

"We are thrilled to have Darcy and Drew join our board," said Jeff Lynch, Idle Smart's president. "They join Idle Smart at an exciting time as we drive our fuel efficiency, vehicle uptime, and IoT strategy forward. We will benefit from the unique perspectives and experiences they offer and are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to grow." Howe and Reynolds join an existing Board of Directors, which includes Harry Campbell, co-founder of Idle Smart and CEO of Outlook Partners and Tibor Toth, Managing Director of Investments at MassCEC.

About Darcy Howe

Howe is a founder and Managing Director of KCRise Fund, a $32 million venture capital group based in Kansas City. She was a 32-year veteran of Merrill Lynch, founding member of its Private Banking and Investment Group, and Barron's Top 100 Women Advisors in the US before her retirement in 2015. Howe serves on the board of SpiderOak, a cyber security collaboration platform, and is a founding member of Women's Capital Connection, a network of accredited investors who invest in women-led, early stage businesses. Howe has served on numerous nonprofit boards and is a member of the International Women's Forum.

About Drew Reynolds

Reynolds has over 20 years of experience in the software industry. Most recently, he was the SVP of global business and corporate development at Fleetmatics, a publicly traded provider of mobile workforce management software. At Fleetmatics, he was responsible for acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and data sales. Fleetmatics was acquired by Verizon for $2.4B in 2016, and Reynolds managed that transaction process for the Company. Prior to Fleetmatics, he held leadership positions at several technology companies including Art Technology Group and Hyperion Solutions. Reynolds serves on the board of AddSecure, a secure communications provider, and Agilis Systems, a leader in GPS fleet management and asset tracking.

About Idle Smart

Founded in 2007, Idle Smart's proprietary software and remote management solution allows fleets with light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles to reduce fuel consumption and emissions while increasing vehicle uptime throughout the year and in all climates. For more information, visit www.idlesmart.com or follow us on Twitter.

