Idlewild Imports Isn't Just a Furniture Store, It's a Lifestyle

The products are mostly sourced from the mountains of Southeast Asia, and they are displayed in a showroom setting that is just as distinctive as the inventory. A converted polo club houses the indoor and outdoor content, which includes tables, chairs, beds, artwork, loungers, even a chicken coop…all distinctive in structure and design. And if you like something but the color or size doesn't work, it can be customized.

The durability and beauty of teak combined with the artisans' craftsmanship make each item a statement piece. Pieces too detailed for mass production are what appeals to the designers and clients who shop here. That devotion also drives anticipation for the February and September "First-Come-First-Teak" arrival of the container bringing a shipment of procured products. Clients in the know come for a sneak peek so they can be first to choose their favorite pieces before they make it to the showroom floor.

Products here are ready to go. No waiting. Products you're thinking of, can be designed—no compromising. Altogether, Idlewild Imports is a beautiful combination of unique, chic and teak.

Contact:

Cameron Roach

561-793-1970

https://www.idlewildimports.com

SOURCE Idlewild Imports