Idlewild Imports Isn't Just a Furniture Store, It's a Lifestyle
Aug 24, 2021, 14:03 ET
WELLINGTON, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Idlewild Imports is a unique collection of handcrafted furnishings and artwork. In business for over 20 years, Idlewild was started by designer and environmentalist John Grimes and his wife, Tara Lordi. Their love for horses and location in the epicenter of the equestrian world inspired them to create a one-of-a-kind equestrian brand made from reclaimed teak. Tara has continued to refine and enhance the business, and the Idlewild collection now consists of functionally elegant pieces with a style best described as contemporary meets British West Indies.
The products are mostly sourced from the mountains of Southeast Asia, and they are displayed in a showroom setting that is just as distinctive as the inventory. A converted polo club houses the indoor and outdoor content, which includes tables, chairs, beds, artwork, loungers, even a chicken coop…all distinctive in structure and design. And if you like something but the color or size doesn't work, it can be customized.
The durability and beauty of teak combined with the artisans' craftsmanship make each item a statement piece. Pieces too detailed for mass production are what appeals to the designers and clients who shop here. That devotion also drives anticipation for the February and September "First-Come-First-Teak" arrival of the container bringing a shipment of procured products. Clients in the know come for a sneak peek so they can be first to choose their favorite pieces before they make it to the showroom floor.
Products here are ready to go. No waiting. Products you're thinking of, can be designed—no compromising. Altogether, Idlewild Imports is a beautiful combination of unique, chic and teak.
