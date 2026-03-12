IDM AND THE SKATE BOARD ASSOCIATION (SBA) UNVEIL PLANS FOR IDM ARENA AND HIGH-ALTITUDE TRAINING COMPLEX IN BIG BEAR LAKE

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDM and The Skate Board Association (SBA) today announced a landmark partnership with Cooperative LA, world renowned global design firm Populous, Visit Big Bear (VBB), and Aambé, to develop the multi-use IDM Arena, elite high-altitude training facilities, and a purpose-built community Sports and Entertainment District in Big Bear Lake, California.

The multi-phase development represents one of the most ambitious, pro athlete-centered infrastructure investments in skateboarding history, creating a first-time permanent home for high-altitude training, competition, education, and community engagement in a mountain destination uniquely suited for year-round action sports culture and live entertainment.

The project is being developed by Cooperative LA, a top mission-driven real estate and development platform focused on culture-forward, community-anchored projects, with world-renowned Populous leading design. Populous is internationally recognized for designing some of the world's most iconic sports and entertainment venues, including arenas, Olympic facilities, and major league stadiums.

Together, the IDM Founders (Sheldon Lewis, Royce Campbell, and Gary Payton II) have formed a dream team aimed to reimagine what a skateboarding ecosystem can look like when athletes, culture, tech, and community are intentionally placed at the center of development to evolve the Olympic sport forward.

The planned IDM Arena and High-Altitude Training Facilities will include but not limited to:

A world-class indoor competition and multi-use arena ( Skateboarding, Basketball, Volleyball, Tennis, Pickleball, ESports, and Live Concerts )

High-performance training facilities for all professional and Olympic athletes

Youth development, community and education spaces

Community-accessible skate infrastructure for youth-development

Integrated retail, hospitality, and annual cultural programming

Live-Stream and Multi-purpose media studios for 24/7 content creation/programming

The broader Sports and Entertainment District is designed to activate Big Bear Lake, Ca , San Bernardino County, and LA County as a year-round destination, blending action sports, live events, health & wellness, and outdoor recreation while driving sustainable economic growth for the region.

"This project is about permanence and legitimacy for skateboarding," said Sheldon Lewis, IDM and Skate Board Association (SBA) Co-Founder.

"For decades, skate culture has been built temporarily in parking lots, warehouses, and pop-ups. The IDM Arena creates a lasting home that reflects the scale, professionalism, and cultural impact the sport and athletes deserves today, to evolve tomorrow." Said Royce Campbell, IDM and Skate Board Association (SBA) Co-Founder

"As California's High Altitude Training Destination, our community offers the elevation, natural environment, year-round recreation, and accessibility that today's athletes, fans, and event partners are looking for." Said Travis Scott, CEO of Visit Big Bear.

The Cooperative LA emphasized the importance of intentionally building infrastructure that serves both athletes and the surrounding Big Bear Lake and San Bernardino community.

"Skateboarding has always been a culture-leader before it was an industry," said Sean Jordan, President, Cooperative LA. "Our goal is to develop a district that honors that culture while delivering real economic and social value to Big Bear Lake, from jobs and tourism to youth access and annual community programming."

Designed by Populous, the IDM Arena and Sports & Entertainment district will blend high-performance pro-sport design with the natural alpine landscape of Big Bear, prioritizing sustainability, flexibility, and year-round usability from a pro athlete point of view, as well as at the community development level.

"By working closely with athletes and IDM/SBA leadership, we're shaping a district that is built for elite performance, culture, live entertainment, and also is equally welcoming to the Big Bear community," said Henry Lau, Principal at Populous.

Aambé has joined the initiative as the Official Health & Wellness Partner of the Skate Board Association (SBA) and a strategic partner to IDM, supporting athlete wellness, community health programs, and integrated healthcare infrastructure across the SBA ecosystem and the broader IDM Sports & Entertainment District vision.

"Partnering with IDM and the Skate Board Association (SBA) allows us to bring innovative healthcare solutions and community wellness programs to a platform that is redefining the culture and business of skateboarding," said Nigel Ingham, Head of Aambé Care.

Additional announcements related to programming, events, and title partnerships will be released in the coming months.

For more information, please visit https://www.skateboardassociation.org

About IDM, Inc.

IDM, Inc. is a sports and entertainment media company building intellectual properties around athlete-led and creator-led platforms across leagues, consumer products, sports real estate, media, and technology. Founded by Sheldon Lewis, Royce Campbell, and NBA Champion Gary Payton II, the company develops original sports/media/tech properties, athlete-driven/creator-led platforms, and destination sports and entertainment infrastructure. IDM is the holding company behind the Skate Board Association (SBA) and other initiatives designed to connect sports culture, live events, and global audiences.

About the Skate Board Association (SBA)

The Skate Board Association (SBA) is the world's first true-professional skateboarding league built at the intersection of sport, culture, and innovation. Founded by Sheldon Lewis, Royce Campbell, and NBA Champion Gary Payton II, the SBA is redefining what it means to be a modern sports organization - merging world-class talent with immersive technology, media storytelling, and community engagement. With Big Bear, California as its flagship destination and year-round hub, the SBA is creating a global platform for elite athletes, cultural-led creators, and visionary brands to shape the future of skateboarding and youth sports. The SBA's inaugural season launches in Spring 2026.

About Cooperative LA

Built from the ground up by construction and real estate professionals with more than 40 years of combined experience, Cooperative LA goes beyond the standard PM/CM model. We oversee all phases of development, from ideation and design through entitlements, permitting, construction, and move-in,serving as the owner's trusted advocate and project leader.

On behalf of our clients, we assemble and manage architects, engineers, consultants, contractors, vendors, end-users, and municipal authorities. Through a collaborative, solutions-oriented approach and a strong industry network, we drive project success with careful planning, problem-solving, and a commitment to excellence.

About Populous

Populous is a global design firm that began with a singular focus to draw people together around the things they love, through experiences that capture all the senses and amplify the pure emotion shared in human moments. Over the last 40+ years, the firm has designed more than 3,500 projects worth over $60 billion across emerging and established markets. Populous' comprehensive services include architecture, interior design, event planning and overlay, branded environments, wayfinding, and graphics, real estate strategy, planning and urban design, landscape architecture, aviation and transport design, hospitality and sustainable design consulting. Populous has over 1,600 employees in 35 global offices on four continents with regional centers in Kansas City, London and Brisbane. For more information, visit www.populous.com .

About Visit Big Bear:

Visit Big Bear welcomes nearly 7.5 million visitors annually to experience 823,826 acres of national forest, a 22-mile freshwater lake, and Southern California's only true four-season alpine destination. Big Bear Lake is California's High Altitude Training Destination, offering athletes the benefits of 6,752 feet of elevation, clean mountain air, year-round outdoor recreation, and convenient access from major Southern California population centers. Its high-elevation setting creates an ideal environment for endurance training, recovery, and peak performance, attracting everyone from elite competitors to recreational athletes. Visit Big Bear is the nonprofit destination marketing organization dedicated to enhancing the community's economic vitality through tourism. For more information, visit www.visitbigbear.com .

About Aambé & Health1stSolutions

Aambé™ is a Native-owned enterprise dedicated to advancing Tribal sovereignty and economic development through healthcare, infrastructure, capital, and technology initiatives. Partnering directly with Tribal Nations, Aambé develops sustainable systems, from clinics and pharmacies to business and infrastructure projects, that strengthen community health, opportunity, and long-term self-reliance across Indian Country.

Health1stSolutions, leads initiatives that expand language access in the legal system and healthcare equity for underserved communities. It has become one of the nation's most trusted legal interpretation firms, ensuring that language barriers never prevent access to justice.

SOURCE IDM and The Skate Board Association (SBA)