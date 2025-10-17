ID.me and Flexpa Partner to Give Patients Trusted Access to Their Health Data, Fight AI-Driven Fraud, and Advance Healthcare Interoperability

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me and Flexpa today announced a partnership to make it easier and safer for patients to access and share their medical records — replacing outdated processes, reducing AI-driven fraud, and advancing the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) vision of true interoperability. ID.me is the next-generation digital identity wallet trusted by more than 154 million users, including over 78 million verified to the federal standards for consumer authentication. Flexpa connects patient-consented claims and clinical records from everywhere to anywhere. Together, the companies bring the scale and trust needed to finally unlock patient-centered interoperability in healthcare.

Interoperability Demands Trust

Healthcare has made enormous strides in digitization, but the exchange of health information across systems is still fractured and inefficient. Patients continue to fill out redundant intake forms, providers still chase charts, and record portability remains out of reach for most Americans. One of the biggest barriers is helping patients remember and recover logins across multiple payer and provider portals. The promise of interoperability has remained elusive.

At the same time, the risk of fraud is growing. Criminals, now armed with AI, generate convincing fake identities at scale. Sensitive health records are highly prized by fraudsters and, once compromised, cannot be replaced. Fraud undermines trust, delays care, and creates lasting harm for patients and providers.

Securing a Path to Portability

ID.me and Flexpa are addressing these challenges together. ID.me's digital identity wallet is trusted by over 154 million users, including over 78 million verified to the federal standards for secure authentication (NIST AAL2/IAL2). Patients verify once with ID.me to establish a trusted credential in their digital wallet, and can then sign in wherever ID.me is accepted. This reusable, privacy-preserving credential improves access, raises legitimate pass-rates, and significantly reduces abandonment and fraud.

Flexpa connects to every patient access network, with built-in consent and access to records. Instead of forcing organizations to build and maintain dozens of one-off integrations, Flexpa provides a single connection to payers and health networks covering more than 260 million lives. Patients grant consent through an intuitive drop-in SDK and consent UI, while developers receive standardized data via FHIR and SMART Health Links that can be embedded directly into their workflows. By making claims and clinical records portable, secure, and patient-authorized, Flexpa transforms a historically fragmented process into a scalable, developer-friendly platform for healthcare, benefits, and legal innovators.

Together, ID.me and Flexpa will combine trusted identity and reduced friction to access claims, powering a new standard of patient-centric interoperability. By uniting ID.me's secure, reusable credential with Flexpa's claims aggregation API, patients can seamlessly verify who they are, consent to share their records, and deliver clean, standardized data to the organizations that serve them. This joint solution not only reduces fraud and abandonment but also accelerates innovation by giving enterprises a secure and scalable foundation to build modern healthcare, benefits, and research applications. ID.me and Flexpa are advancing interoperability and moving healthcare closer to finally "killing the clipboard."

Delivering Trust at Scale

"Trust is the foundation of interoperability," said Blake Hall, Founder and CEO of ID.me. "Patients, providers, practice administrators, and payers all need confidence that health data is being accessed by the right person. By pairing ID.me's digital identity network with Flexpa's APIs, we're creating a secure and seamless way for patients to take control of their records while protecting everyone against the surge of AI-driven fraud."

Andrew Arruda, Founder and CEO of Flexpa, added: "Healthcare has promised interoperability for years, but without trust, it can't succeed. Flexpa's mission is to empower patients with their own data and equip developers to build transformative healthcare experiences. We're also making healthcare workflows easier with SMART Health Cards, QR codes, and Links that simplify patient check-in and post-visit engagement. Together with ID.me, we're delivering the missing link: trusted identity at scale."

Momentum for a Patient-Centered Future

This partnership comes as CMS urges the healthcare ecosystem to "unlock the full potential of a modern, patient-centered system" and to enable a "connected ecosystem." ID.me and Flexpa will align their solution to the CMS Interoperability Framework, launching later this year to meet CMS's goals. More details will be shared in the months ahead.

About ID.me

ID.me is the next-generation digital identity wallet that simplifies how individuals securely prove their identity online. Consumers can verify their identity with ID.me once and seamlessly sign-in across websites without having to create a new sign-in and verify their identity again. Over 154 million users experience streamlined sign-in and identity verification with ID.me at 21 federal agencies, 45 state government agencies, and more than 70 healthcare organizations. More than 600 consumer brands use ID.me to verify communities and user segments to honor service and build authentic relationships. ID.me's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable broad access to a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit https://network.id.me/

About Flexpa

Flexpa is the national leader in patient access and powers patient-first healthcare records exchange. With built-in consent management and a FHIR-native platform, Flexpa connects to every patient access network including TEFCA IAS, CMS-9115, and ONC (g)(10) APIs. From clinical trial enrollment to agentic personal health records, Flexpa powers the patient-centric healthcare experience of the future. Learn more at https://www.flexpa.com .

SOURCE ID.me, Inc.