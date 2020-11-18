ID.me Announces Exclusive Discounts with Overstock for Verified Groups

McLean, Va., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me, a federally certified identity verification platform, today announced a new offer with long-time partner, Overstock.com, a leading e-commerce company for all things home. The online retailer is now offering new site-wide discounts for a limited-time for select occupations that verify through ID.me's group verification service.

In total, nine groups are eligible for exclusive savings in the U.S.: the military community, first responders, government employees, nurses, medical providers, hospital employees, students, teachers and university alumni.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Overstock and ID.me have made it a priority to give back to communities that have been on the front lines during these trying times. Several of the newly added qualified groups include individuals that risk their safety and health to protect others, whether it be first responders, nurses or hospital employees.

"For many years, ID.me has helped Overstock provide frontline workers free membership to our loyalty program, Club O," said Krista Mathews, Overstock Chief Customer Officer. "We look forward to expanding our relationship with ID.me and provide new benefits to these individuals, especially during the challenges of 2020."

To ensure that these new discounts are available exclusively to members of these groups, Overstock is using ID.me's online verification service. The solution enables consumers to demonstrate proof of occupation in an array of professions, such as military, government and emergency services fields. The verification process takes just a few minutes and once completed allows users to access special deals and discounts at retailers like Overstock.

"These are uncertain times, with a lot of people and professions making sacrifices to protect and serve their communities like never before," said Blake Hall, CEO and Founder of ID.me. "We're honored to be working with organizations like Overstock to bring exclusive discounts to a number of groups significantly impacted by the pandemic."

Once users verify through ID.me, they will have immediate access to the limited-time holiday promotion, running through the end of 2020.

ID.me's group verification solution has been previously utilized to offer free Club O memberships, Overstock's premium loyalty program. With a Club O account, qualified groups can benefit from additional reward promotions, price matching and special product offers. Free memberships are available for active military members, veterans, teachers, students, first responders, nurses and medical providers.

About ID.me

ID.me simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online. Our next-generation identity platform provides identity proofing, authentication, and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. ID.me's technology meets the highest federal standards for online identity proofing, authentication, KYC, and AML requirements and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. More than 28 million users and over 450 organizations use ID.me to verify identity, including healthcare organizations, federal and state government agencies, financial institutions, retailers and nonprofits. To learn more about ID.me and its secure identity verification platform, visit https://www.ID.me/ and follow on Twitter @IDme.

SOURCE ID.me

Related Links

https://www.id.me

