ID.me Appoints Christine Purcell as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Continued Growth

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me, the market-leading digital identity wallet, announced the appointment of Christine Purcell as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Purcell brings extensive experience building distinct brands and driving business growth for leading healthcare and technology companies, including BeMe Health, Twin Health, and Meta (Facebook).

"We're thrilled to welcome Christine to ID.me as our CMO," said Blake Hall, Founder and CEO of ID.me. "At ID.me, we're revolutionizing the way people securely prove their identity online, expanding digital access while protecting privacy and preventing fraud. Christine's proven leadership experience in marketing consumer and commercial products will be instrumental in driving our growth."

Purcell will lead ID.me's marketing strategy at a time of significant momentum. ID.me has signed up over 135 million users into its digital wallet. The number of these users verified to the federal standards of IAL2 consumer authentication has grown to over 63 million, less than eight months after ID.me reached 50 million IAL2 users. ID.me's revenue has grown over 370% from 2020 through 2023, as superior results for customers and members are driving rapid growth and adoption.

"I am passionate about products that empower people and keep them safe," said Purcell. "ID.me's secure digital wallet serves people and businesses by simplifying the online experience while combating identity theft and fraud attacks. I am thrilled for the opportunity to join the ID.me team, to instill trust and value, drive growth and enhance the experience with consumers and businesses."

Purcell's impressive career spans across consumer and commercial markets. Most recently she has held leadership roles with early-stage, high-growth health tech companies, as Chief Business Officer at BeMe Health and Chief Marketing Officer at Twin Health. Prior to that, Christine was Head of Marketing, Messenger at Facebook, where she spearheaded brand, product marketing and go-to-market strategies for Messenger and Messenger Kids. Purcell also worked as a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Company after earning her MBA from Harvard Business School.

About ID.me

ID.me is the next-generation digital identity wallet that simplifies how individuals securely prove their identity online. Consumers can verify their identity with ID.me once and seamlessly login across websites without having to create a new login and verify their identity again. Over 135 million users experience streamlined login and identity verification with ID.me at 19 federal agencies, 44 state government agencies, and 66 healthcare organizations. More than 600 consumer brands use ID.me to verify communities and user segments to honor service and build more authentic relationships. ID.me's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit https://network.id.me/ .

SOURCE ID.me, Inc.