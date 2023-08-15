ID.me Appoints Taylor Liggett as Chief Growth Officer

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me, the market leading digital identity and credentials network, is pleased to announce the appointment of Taylor Liggett as Chief Growth Officer. Taylor brings extensive digital identity experience to ID.me and was most recently the Head of Identity at Sterling, a leading global provider of background and identity services.

Taylor Liggett, Chief Growth Officer for ID.me
"Taylor will help ID.me achieve our vision of streamlining people's lives wherever they go while strengthening our exclusive partnership with Sterling." said Blake Hall, ID.me co-founder and CEO. "Taylor is a world-class expert at understanding how digital identity can streamline workflows to remove friction from people's lives and cost from companies' business processes – saving everyone time and money. We're building digital fast lanes across industries to replace manual processes. Taylor will lead the way for ID.me in the vanguard of consumer-centric digital identity."

Taylor Liggett, known for his visionary approach, is a people-centric executive leader and digital identity evangelist. He is credited with a robust skill set encompassing leadership and strategy, business development, client relations, and technology. Taylor's career path illustrates his dexterity in navigating startup ecosystems while also handling the intricacies of enterprise, domestic, and global businesses.

"I'm incredibly excited to embark on this journey with ID.me." said Taylor Liggett. "The company's mission aligns perfectly with my belief in harnessing the power of technology for creating seamless and secure digital experiences for users. Being at the forefront of digital identity, ID.me is uniquely positioned to define and own the digital wallet ecosystem. My aim will be to ensure that our customers receive unparalleled solutions tailored to their needs, bridging the gap between innovation and user satisfaction."

About ID.me

ID.me allows individuals to create secure, private, and portable digital identities that provide access to a rapidly growing network of commercial and government services. More than 112 million members can use their ID.me Wallet to easily verify their identity across 31 states, 14 federal agencies, and over 500 name-brand retailers across ID.me's secure digital identity network. The company provides secure login, identity proofing, and community affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. ID.me's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit network.ID.me.

