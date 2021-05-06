ID.me Bringing 500 Jobs to Florida with New Tampa Office

TAMPA, Fla., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me, the secure digital identity network, today announced the opening of a new office in Tampa, Florida. The company is experiencing tremendous growth, recently raising $100 million to provide trusted and portable digital identity credentials to all consumers. The new office will enable the company to expand its member support team with the hire of 500+ team members from the Tampa area by the end of 2021.

"As someone who has served in the U.S. Marine Corps and has roots in the Tampa Bay area, I am thrilled that a veteran-led company like ID.me will be bringing jobs to Tampa," said Florida Secretary of Commerce Jamal Sowell. "As ID.me's second home, Tampa and its talented workforce will have an open door to exciting opportunities."

ID.me's expansion into Florida tracks with the company's explosive growth due to the digital migration of many critical services during the pandemic. These services, like accessing government benefits or healthcare records, require a trusted identity to ensure individuals are who they say they are and to combat fraud.

"The ID.me team has an audacious mission to help people live better lives. We're excited to expand our culture of service," said Blake Hall, CEO and founder of ID.me. "The Tampa area has a great talent pool to help us deliver amazing member experiences and support our 'No Identity Left Behind' initiative. We believe that all people should have control of their digital identity, and by hiring more member support agents, we can provide even greater access and inclusion through our video chat verification process."

ID.me is recruiting Member Support Representatives and Community Managers. The new office will be closed to all but essential workers, but upon resumption of normal operations, we look forward to welcoming the full team with perks such as a fully-stocked kitchen, lounge areas and a cafeteria. Employees will receive accrued PTO on an annual basis as well as medical benefits.

To view a list of ID.me's current open positions or learn more about career opportunities, visit https://www.id.me/careers.

About ID.me

ID.me simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online. The ID.me secure digital identity network has more than 41 million members with over 70,000 new subscribers joining daily, as well as partnerships with 26 states, multiple federal agencies, and over 400 name brand retailers. The company provides identity proofing, authentication and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. The company's technology meets the highest federal standards and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is the only provider with video chat and is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit https://www.ID.me/

