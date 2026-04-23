ID.me Names Gary Sun Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Next Phase of Company Growth

MCLEAN, Va., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me, the market-leading digital identity wallet, today announced that Gary Sun has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Sun brings a proven track record of scaling global technology brands, and will lead ID.me's next phase of growth as the company continues to expand its network.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gary to ID.me as our CMO. Gary is a proven leader who will help ID.me accelerate our market momentum," said Blake Hall, Founder and CEO of ID.me. "At ID.me, we intend to expand and simplify digital access for millions of people while protecting privacy and ensuring a frictionless experience. Gary's deep experience in consumer technology and product marketing will be critical in driving further growth."

Sun will lead ID.me's marketing strategy as the company experiences explosive network growth. ID.me's network now includes more than 165 million users, with nearly 90 million verified to federal AAL2/IAL2 standards—making it the largest U.S.-based digital identity wallet. ID.me is trusted by 22 federal agencies, 50 state agencies, over 85 healthcare organizations, and more than 600 leading consumer brands. Just recently, ID.me went live as a login option at CMS's Medicare.gov website, where individuals can utilize the same sign-in experience they use at SSA, IRS, VA, and other agencies.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Sun will drive ID.me's marketing strategy, focusing on expanding user adoption, elevating the brand's positive impact, and promoting the seamless experience of verifying identity once to access multiple platforms.

"I'm thrilled to join ID.me at a time when its work is more impactful than ever," said Sun. "ID.me has made the online experience of millions of people easier, simpler, and safer. I'm excited to get started and build on ID.me's existing momentum to drive widespread utilization of our secure digital wallet."

Sun comes to ID.me with extensive management experience driving growth and scaling platforms for major technology brands. Prior to ID.me, Sun served as Vice President of Marketing at Coinbase for five years, helping the company surpass 100 million users across more than 100 countries. Before that, he spent nine years in senior roles at Google leading Search and Commerce Ads Marketing. Sun also held marketing responsibilities at eBay earlier in his career, and earned his BSE in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan.

About ID.me

ID.me is the next-generation digital identity wallet that simplifies how individuals securely prove their identity online. Consumers can verify their identity with ID.me once and seamlessly sign-in across websites without having to create a new sign-in and verify their identity again. Over 165 million users experience streamlined sign-in and identity verification with ID.me at 22 federal agencies, 50 state government agencies, and more than 85 healthcare organizations. More than 600 consumer brands use ID.me to verify communities and user segments to honor service and build authentic relationships. ID.me's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 AAL2 / IAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have a secure digital identity.

SOURCE ID.me, Inc.