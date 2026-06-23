ID.me, Servos, and ServiceNow Partner to Modernize State Benefits Administration

MCLEAN, Va., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me, Servos, and ServiceNow announced today a new collaboration to modernize state health and human services systems through a fully integrated platform for identity verification and benefits workflows.

By integrating ID.me's digital identity wallet within the ServiceNow AI Platform—including ServiceNow CRM—and Servos' implementation expertise, agencies will have a single solution for streamlining administrative processes, reducing fraud, and improving delivery. The partnership will enable agencies to replace legacy systems with a more seamless platform that reduces casework friction and strengthens compliance. Offerings include:

Citizen-Facing Portals: Modern, self-service digital platforms to handle increased SNAP, Medicaid, and TANF recertification loads.

Modern, self-service digital platforms to handle increased SNAP, Medicaid, and TANF recertification loads. Caseworker Workflows: Automated case management that streamlines twice-yearly Medicaid and SNAP redeterminations as well as work requirement attestations.

Automated case management that streamlines twice-yearly Medicaid and SNAP redeterminations as well as work requirement attestations. Data Integration Layer: Seamless connection to legacy eligibility systems and federal databases (like SSA's Death Master File) without requiring massive core system replacements.

ID.me's partnership gives agencies a critical pathway to meet federal reforms stipulated under last year's reconciliation bill H.R. 1, which creates new operational requirements for state HHS services. This includes twice-yearly redeterminations for Medicaid expansion adults, as well as expanded work requirement verifications. States with SNAP payment error rates above six percent will likewise be required to fund a share of their own benefit costs.

Such requirements make the legacy eligibility systems historically relied on by state SNAP, Medicaid, and TANF programs insufficient. As administrative volume, data-quality expectations, and financial exposure rise simultaneously, states need modernized systems that make compliance easier and universally integrated. This includes more efficient processes for identity verification, eligibility management, recertification, workflow management, fraud reduction, and compliance reporting. ID.me's joint offering with Servos and ServiceNow is designed to address those challenges head on.

"States have a once-in-a-decade opportunity to modernize legacy systems the right way," said Melissa Hensley, Head of HHS at ID.me. "Our three-way partnership offers state agencies the best off-the-shelf solution to comply with the federal government's new rules and move on from the traditional model of building bespoke systems."

"Servos' mission is to understand the specific needs of state agencies, and then tailor ServiceNow into an end-to-end platform solution to solve complex processes," said Will Loving, CEO of Servos. "For example, stopping duplicate, error-prone, and fraudulent Medicaid eligibility applications with ID.me before caseworker review is a game changer for reducing operational costs."

"We chose to partner with ID.me and Servos because of their deep expertise in HHS systems," said Darris Adkins, Health and Human Services Director at ServiceNow. "Over 90 million US adults already have an ID.me account for accessing government services portals, such as CMS, HHS, IRS, SSA, and state HHS agencies. ID.me's large reusable identity network speeds up digital adoption of citizen-facing portals."

To learn more about the partnership, officials can visit ID.me, ServiceNow, and Servos at this year's Medicaid Enterprise Systems Conference (MESC). ServiceNow will be hosting a workshop on Monday, August 17, 2026 at 9:30am EST to discuss its offerings and other pressing issues facing HHS agencies. ID.me and Servos will also be present at MESC, stationed at booth #231 and booth #330, respectively.

About ID.me

ID.me is the next-generation digital identity wallet that simplifies how individuals securely prove their identity online. Consumers can verify their identity with ID.me once and seamlessly sign in across websites without having to create a new sign-in and verify their identity again. Nearly 170 million users experience streamlined sign-in and identity verification with ID.me at 22 federal agencies, 50 state government agencies, and more than 70 healthcare organizations. More than 600 consumer brands use ID.me to verify communities and user segments to honor service and build authentic relationships. ID.me's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable broad access to a secure digital identity. Learn more at https://network.id.me/.

About Servos

Servos is a ServiceNow Elite Partner dedicated to helping State and Local Government agencies deliver better outcomes for the people they serve. Specializing in health and human services, Servos builds productized, repeatable solutions on the ServiceNow AI Platform that modernize eligibility and benefits systems, streamline case management, and elevate both the citizen and caseworker experience. Servos partners with State agency leadership and technology departments across the U.S. with a focus on delivering outcomes on-time and on-budget leveraging ServiceNow, Google and ID.me. Learn more at https://servos.io.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

SOURCE ID.me, Inc.