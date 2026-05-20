ID.me and Docusign Partner to Bring Seamless Identity Verification to Online Agreements

MCLEAN, Va., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me and Docusign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced a partnership to make identity verification for commercial and legal agreements easier and more secure. By integrating ID.me's digital identity wallet directly into Docusign, businesses can now seamlessly verify signers for high-value transactions that require federal security standards (e.g., NIST Identity Assurance Level 2) without the friction of signers having to re-enter information.

In today's digital world, proving your identity online for sensitive transactions—such as opening a bank account, signing a lease, or completing a loan—can be slow and frustrating. ID.me's partnership with Docusign will remove those hurdles by enabling people to verify their identity once with ID.me and reuse those trusted credentials across all subsequent transactions. The result is a faster, secure, and more seamless experience for users, while helping businesses meet their compliance obligations and combat increasingly sophisticated AI-driven fraud, such as deepfakes.

ID.me is a next-generation digital identity wallet trusted by nearly 170 million users, including over 90 million verified to federal standards for consumer authentication. Docusign, the leader in secure Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM), serves over 1.8 million customers and one billion users worldwide. Together, the partnership brings trusted, reusable identity into agreement workflows—strengthening security while making it easier to complete high-stakes transactions at scale.

"AI-driven fraud has become one of the most sophisticated and prolific threats to digital trust," said Blake Hall, Founder and CEO of ID.me. "Our partnership with Docusign brings verified digital identity directly into the agreement process, helping organizations stay ahead of these evolving threats while giving users a secure, frictionless experience."

"ID.me's ability to combat AI fraud at scale aligns with Docusign's mission to deliver trusted and secure agreements," said Mangesh Bhandarkar, Group Vice President of Product Management at Docusign. "Tens of millions of Americans rely on ID.me for secure identity verification. Bringing that capability into Docusign means customers can now complete IAL2 verification with a simple sign-in, no extra steps, or added friction."

The integration allows users to securely verify their identity within specific agreement workflows while ensuring:

A Seamless Experience: Users can use their existing ID.me account or create one for free in minutes.

Users can use their existing ID.me account or create one for free in minutes. High-Level Security: Parties will verify to the federally recognized, Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) standard to mitigate risks of identity fraud and support compliance obligations.

Parties will verify to the federally recognized, Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) standard to mitigate risks of identity and support compliance obligations. Reduced Friction Through Trusted, Reusable Identity: Users no longer need to juggle multiple passwords, answer security questions, or upload documents for every new transaction.

To learn more about the partnership, visit Docusign's website.

About ID.me

ID.me is the next-generation digital identity wallet that simplifies how individuals securely prove their identity online. Consumers can verify their identity with ID.me once and seamlessly sign in across websites without having to create a new sign-in and verify their identity again. Nearly 170 million users experience streamlined sign-in and identity verification with ID.me at 22 federal agencies, 50 state government agencies, and more than 70 healthcare organizations. More than 600 consumer brands use ID.me to verify communities and user segments to honor service and build authentic relationships. ID.me's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable broad access to a secure digital identity. Learn more at https://network.id.me/.

About Docusign

Docusign brings agreements to life. Over 1.87 million customers and more than a billion people in over 180 countries use Docusign solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. With intelligent agreement management, Docusign unleashes business critical data that is trapped inside of documents. Until now, these were disconnected from business systems of record, costing businesses time, money, and opportunity. Using Docusign's IAM platform, companies can create, commit, and manage agreements with solutions created by the #1 company in e-signature and CLM. Learn more at www.docusign.com.

SOURCE ID.me, Inc.