ID.me and Verisys Partner to Deliver End-to-End Provider Identity and Credentialing Solution to State Medicaid Agencies

Partnership gives state Medicaid agencies a turnkey path to compliance supporting CMS Medicaid provider revalidation

MCLEAN, Va. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me, the market-leading digital identity wallet, and Verisys, the nation's premier provider of real-time healthcare provider data and credentialing intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a comprehensive, out-of-the-box identity verification and credentialing solution. This joint partnership will support a broad range of healthcare organizations and use cases. This solution is especially timely to support state Medicaid agencies as they push to meet the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services's (CMS) effort to revalidate high-risk Medicaid providers—providing a seamless, scalable, and immediately deployable solution.

"Our partnership with Verisys gives states an integrated front door for provider revalidation and credentialing that is compliant on day one," said Wes Turbeville, Senior Vice President of Federal and Healthcare. "As states take steps to reduce fraud and address CMS's provider revalidation, they need solutions that can move quickly from aspiration to action. This partnership makes it easy to combine secure identities with other credentials—quickly, efficiently, and at scale."

"Combining Verisys's unmatched provider data depth with ID.me's identity infrastructure gives healthcare organizations the confidence to act decisively and the audit trail to validate providers with confidence," said Amy Anderson, President at Verisys. "State Medicaid programs are under enormous pressure to act quickly and demonstrate compliance. They shouldn't have to stitch together multiple point solutions to get there."

On April 23, CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz released a request to State Medicaid Directors asking that, within 30 days, all 50 state Medicaid agencies submit a plan to revalidate high-risk providers. This includes home health, behavioral health, and controlled-substance prescribers. The request, aimed at eliminating fraud, waste, and abuse across the $900 billion Medicaid program, requires states to submit a provider revalidation strategy that ensures every enrolled provider is who they claim to be, holds valid licensure, and is free of federal and state exclusions.

This use case is one of many pain points that ID.me and Verisys's partnership will address for healthcare organizations. ID.me's NIST 800-63-3 AAL2-compliant authentication, IAL2-compliant identity proofing, and reusable digital credentialing platform verifies that a provider is a real, living person who matches their government-issued identity, eliminating ghost providers and synthetic identities at enrollment. Verisys layers in real-time license validation, sanctions and exclusions screening, DEA controlled-substance authorization, and ongoing monitoring across all 50 states.

Taken together, ID.me and Verisys's partnership ensures that a provider is matched to verified credentials and that both remain current throughout the provider lifecycle.

About ID.me

ID.me is the next-generation digital identity wallet that simplifies how individuals securely prove their identity online. Consumers can verify their identity with ID.me once and seamlessly sign in across websites without having to create a new sign-in and verify their identity again. Nearly 170 million users experience streamlined sign-in and identity verification with ID.me at 22 federal agencies, 50 state government agencies, and more than 85 healthcare organizations. More than 600 consumer brands use ID.me to verify communities and user segments to honor service and build authentic relationships. ID.me's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 AAL2 / IAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have a secure digital identity.

About Verisys

Verisys is the healthcare industry's most comprehensive source of real-time provider data, delivering identity-grade credentialing intelligence across licensure, sanctions and exclusions, DEA controlled-substance authorization, NPI validation, and ongoing provider monitoring across all 50 states. Trusted by health plans, government agencies, health systems, and technology partners, Verisys enables organizations to credential, and continuously monitor providers with unmatched speed and accuracy. Verisys powers the compliance infrastructure behind some of the nation's largest Medicare/Medicaid programs and is a recognized leader in provider data integrity and fraud prevention. Learn more at verisys.com.

SOURCE ID.me, Inc.