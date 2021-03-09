IDmission Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

BOULDER, Colo., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDmission, LLC, innovator and leading provider of global identity solutions, announced today that it has achieved ISO 27001:2013 certification, the international standard for best practices in information security management systems. This widely-recognized security standard specifies that IDmission is dedicated to the safety and security of all data as well as continuous evaluation of information security risks.

"As a global leader in identity verification, we are committed to the protection of consumer data and ongoing risk management," said Ashim Banerjee, CEO of IDmission. "We are proud that IDmission is now one of only a handful of organizations in the identity verification space to achieve this certification."

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is a security management standard that specifies security management best practices and comprehensive security controls. The certification demonstrates that IDmission successfully operates an information security management system encompassing all information assets and processes to build end-to-end digital Al Engineered solutions for lD authentication and identity verification services for customers from its location at Pune (lndia), Boulder (USA), Mesa (USA), and CDMX (Mexico).

About IDmission

IDmission provides biometric technology solutions that orchestrate digital transformations for companies relying on identity and ID verifications. They utilize standards compliant security, passive liveness biometrics, AI, and industry expertise for businesses to create an effortless end to end customer journey. Contact us at [email protected]

IDmission Contact:

Sara Howard

VP Marketing

[email protected]

