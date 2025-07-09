IDnow Announces Expanded Executive Leadership Team to Drive Global Identity Innovation

New CFO, CPTO, CCO, and Board Advisor join to scale IDnow's trust-driven ecosystem across global markets.

MUNICH, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow, a leading identity verification platform provider in Europe, today announced the appointment of three senior executives and a new board advisor, marking a significant step forward in its global expansion. The new additions to its leadership team reaffirm IDnow's mission to bring AI-powered identity verification technologies to market — establishing trust as the most valuable asset in the digital world.

The appointments include Andreas Maueröder as Chief Financial Officer, Daniel Keller as Chief Product and Technology Officer, Phil Allen as Chief Commercial Officer, and Cassio Sampaio as Board Advisor. Together, they have a proven track record of driving growth, bringing decades of combined leadership across finance, cybersecurity, identity technology, and business transformation. These appointments reflect IDnow's sharpened focus on building a scalable, intelligent trust ecosystem for businesses navigating an increasingly complex digital world.



Executive leaders to match bold ambitions

Andreas Maueröder, CFO, brings over 20 years of international finance and leadership experience. After roles at EY, PwC, and Schörghuber Group, he joined zooplus in 2010, where he advanced to CFO and drove pan-European growth. Andreas brings a wealth of experience in operational excellence, sustainable value creation, and building high-performing teams in both private equity and public market environments.

Daniel Keller, CPTO, brings over two decades of experience at the intersection of product, technology, and business transformation. He has held senior leadership positions at Microsoft, Axel Springer, Scout24, Visable, and most recently, Onfido. A pioneer in applying AI and Machine Learning to build intelligent, scalable platforms, Daniel brings a bold vision for accelerating innovation and building future-ready organizations.

Phil Allen, CCO, brings more than 25 years' experience in digital identity, cybersecurity, and fraud prevention, holding senior roles at Transmit Security, CA Technologies, and BMC Software, and having led EMEA growth as VP at Ping Identity. He brings a strong track record in scaling customer-centric, cloud-native solutions, and joins IDnow to transform trust into a core enabler of secure, scalable growth.

Andreas Bodczek, CEO of IDnow, commented: "Our mission to build a future-proof digital identity ecosystem demands bold and accomplished leadership. As we evolve beyond identity verification into powering intelligent trust at every step of the customer journey, I'm excited to welcome Andreas, Daniel, Phil, and Cassio. Each of them brings unique strengths that will help IDnow shape the next chapter of digital identity — one grounded in trust, security, and continuous innovation."

Former Auth0 (Okta) CPO joins as Board Advisor

In addition to strengthening its executive team, IDnow has appointed Cassio Sampaio as a Board Advisor. Cassio is the former Chief Product Officer at Auth0 (now part of Okta) and has held leadership roles at Apple and DigitalOcean, bringing deep expertise in identity, product innovation, and scaling SaaS platforms globally.

"The world of identity and trust is developing very rapidly and IDnow is well positioned to take center stage in helping enterprises navigate these changes," said Cassio Sampaio. "I look forward to working with the team and supporting the incredible opportunities that lie ahead."

A new vision for identity in a digital-first world

Earlier this year, IDnow unveiled its revitalized vision to power a future where trust is seamlessly embedded into every digital interaction. Moving beyond one-time identity checks, the company now helps the world's leading enterprises establish, maintain, and enrich trust across the entire customer lifecycle.

With fraud growing more sophisticated and compliance pressures intensifying, organizations need solutions that go beyond static KYC checks. IDnow delivers proactive, real-time risk detection across multiple touchpoints, making identity a strategic asset—not a regulatory checkbox.

Founded in 2014, IDnow has become a cornerstone of the digital identity landscape across Europe. Its technology simplifies risk management, cuts through regulatory complexity, and delivers seamless, user-focused experiences. Now, as the company brings its renewed vision to life, IDnow is shaping the next generation of identity verification — helping businesses navigate complex, evolving risks in today's global digital economy.

About IDnow

IDnow is a leader in digital identity and fraud prevention in Europe with a mission to transform trust into the most powerful asset in the digital world, empowering enterprises with AI-driven, SaaS-based identity solutions that deliver scalable security, adaptive compliance, and real-time fraud prevention. Through its broad portfolio of digital identity and fraud prevention solutions, IDnow establishes, maintains and enriches trust throughout the customer journey, ensuring businesses can confidently and securely operate while leveraging digital identity to drive growth, security and scalability.

The company has offices in Germany, United Kingdom, and France and is backed by renowned institutional investors, including Corsair Capital and Seventure Partners. Its portfolio of international clients spans a wide range of end markets including financial services, telecommunications, travel & mobility, gaming, and other industries.

