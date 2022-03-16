IDnow announces partnership with Interpol

MUNICH, DUBAI, UAE and LONDON, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow, a leading European provider for identity proofing, has announced a partnership with the International Criminal Police Organisation – Interpol.

The 12 month collaboration will see IDnow experts deliver a series of training programmes to local law enforcement and immigration departments, starting in Abu Dhabi later this month.

Lovro Persen, Director Document Management & Fraud at IDnow, commented, "We are thrilled to be working with Interpol to share our knowledge and expertise on the subject of fraud prevention.

Sophisticated fraud is becoming increasingly prolific, with recent statistics from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)i revealing that 47 percent of companies had suffered at least one form of fraud in the prior 24 months, at a cost of $42 billion.

"Our partnership will help ensure relevant officials and departments have access to IDnow's team of experts, who will be sharing important knowledge in the global fight against fraud."

Headed up by Lovro Persen, who has more than 24 years' experience in identity and fraud management at national and international levels across both the public and private sector, the partnership will provide Interpol with insights into the very latest trends and case studies in the world of fraud prevention.

Based in Munich and with offices around the world, including UAE, France and the UK, IDnow provides businesses with a unified set of methods to meet every identity verification and document signing need, along with identity management services to effectively orchestrate, customize and configure the proofing process.

The company recently announced a consolidation of a comprehensive set of identification verification methods and document signing services into a single platform.

About IDnow

IDnow is a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe with a vision to make the connected world a safer place. The IDnow platform offers a broad range of identity verification and document signing solutions combined with a comprehensive service offering. Ranging from automated to human-assisted, from purely online to point-of-sale, the identity proofing methods are optimised to assure the highest security standards with maximum user conversion.

In 2021, IDnow acquired the French market leader for identity verification technology, ARIADNEXT, and the German identity verification provider identity Trust Management AG, enabling IDnow to offer its customers one of the broadest portfolios of identity proofing solutions through a single, integrated platform.

The company has offices in Germany, United Kingdom and France and is backed by renowned institutional investors, including Corsair Capital and Seventure Partners. Its portfolio of over 900 international clients, spans a wide range of industries, and includes leading international players such as, Western Union, UBS, Sixt and Munich Re, as well as digital champions like N26, Solarisbank, wefox and Tier Mobility.

