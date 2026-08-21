IDnow Receives Certification to Issue Qualified Electronic Attestations of Attributes (QEAAs), Closing a Key Gap in EU Compliance

IDnow is expanding its identity verification and trust services to include the issuance of QEAAs, enabling organisations to use verified credentials in a legally compliant manner that national eID systems and the EUDI Wallet have not yet been able to provide consistently.

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow, Europe's leader in digital identity and fraud prevention, today announced that its Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP), IDnow Trust Services AB has received a certification to issue QEAAs.

IDnow recently underwent a rigorous, QEAA-specific conformity assessment, which comprised onsite visits and detailed evidence-trail reviews of its baseline processes as a QTSP and the QEAA service itself. This included attribute proofing, technical issuance, lifecycle management and IT security, against ETSI EN 319 401 and ETSI TS 119 471 standards, which concluded with zero non-conformities. The resulting conformity report has been submitted to Sweden's Post- och telestyrelsen (PTS), the supervisory body responsible for granting qualified status and the corresponding entry on the EU Trust List.

QEAAs offer organisations a legally recognised and eIDAS 2.0-compliant way to verify specific customer credentials, such as residential address, tax identification number, or professional certificates.

A QEAA is a secure, EU-wide recognised verified credential that attests to a specific personal or organisational attribute. Unlike paper-based certificates, a QEAA is instantly verifiable, machine-readable and reusable. IDnow's QEAAs work either way: delivered straight into an organisation's existing onboarding flow or issued to the EUDI Wallet.

The Missing Link in AMLR

The certification comes as regulated financial institutions across Europe prepare for the Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR), which requires obliged entities to collect and verify a wide variety of customer attributes and credentials by July 10, 2027. As some national eID schemes and some EUDI Wallets may not necessarily provide all the required attributes as part of the standard PID (Person Identification Data), many organisations will be faced with a gap between what they must verify and what today's identity ecosystems can reliably supply.

IDnow's QEAA service is designed to close that gap. Through a single integration, IDnow combines identity verification, attribute proofing and QEAA issuance under one accountable chain. IDnow proofs the attribute against an authentic or authoritative source and issues the QEAA through its own QTSP.

"AMLR doesn't just ask organisations to know who their customer is, it asks them to prove specific facts about that customer, and today's identity infrastructure wasn't built to do that consistently across Europe," said Johannes Leser, Managing Director of IDnow Trust Services.

"With our QEAA certification, we will be able to offer organisations a legally recognised, audit-ready way to close that gap, without waiting for EUDI Wallet rollout timelines to catch up with regulatory deadlines that are already fixed."

About IDnow

IDnow is Europe's leader in digital identity and fraud prevention with a mission to transform trust into the most powerful asset in the digital world, empowering enterprises with AI-driven, SaaS-based identity solutions that deliver scalable security, adaptive compliance, and real-time fraud prevention.

Through its broad portfolio of digital identity and fraud prevention solutions, IDnow establishes, maintains and enriches trust throughout the customer journey, ensuring businesses can confidently and securely operate while leveraging digital identity to drive growth, security and scalability.

The company has offices in Germany, United Kingdom, Romania, and France and is backed by renowned institutional investors, including Corsair Capital. Its portfolio of international clients spans a wide range of end markets including financial services, telecommunications, travel & mobility, gaming, and other industries.

For more information, visit idnow.io.

SOURCE IDnow