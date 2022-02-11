IDOL Courses Is Preparing for the Next Generation of Online Instruction

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's remote work world, training staff is a mix of challenges and tools. While we're challenged because we need to learn to train our staff in new ways, powerful new tools exist that can make it easier and more productive than traditional in-class training. Company InFocus , a leading product review platform is featuring IDOL Courses and their growing community of online learners.

IDOL Courses

IDOL Courses , a leading source for e-learning training, makes it easy for business leaders, HR professionals, and freelancers to learn to create courses, train staff, and keep everyone ahead of the curve.

Their corporate training assets make it easy for business leaders to get their instructional projects created with ease. IDOL provides end-to-end creation and design services.

"IDOL Courses is the perfect platform for sharing your knowledge. IDOL Courses and Company InFocus have a shared mission of incorporation, education, social, and community interaction." Said Natalie Nyugen, a research analyst at Company InFocus. "We are honored to present this recognition to them."

IDOL Courses Academy is the only training center of its kind. Designed to teach business and human resource leaders how to create their own instructional assets, the Academy is the perfect place for corporate leaders to get the knowledge they need to lead their teams into the next step in business development.

For freelancers, there's an entire training program that shows them how to create courses from scratch and sell them or create courses for clients. It's where ambitious freelancers go to learn how to add powerful new skills to their toolbox.

"Every IDOL graduate has the potential to hope hundred or more people realize their potential," Natalie added. "From their diverse training programs to their success stories, they are doing an excellent job building a community of like-minded professionals."

Online training is the present and future of business learning. It's increasingly imperative for businesses to have these skills at their fingertips, whether it's an in-house expert or hiring a team to do it for them.

For more information on IDOL Courses, visit https://www.idolcourses.com .

IDOL Courses is the global leader in educational training software and skills. With a team of experts that teach people how to make their own educational assets or create those assets for them, IDOL Courses are the gateway to training and education for businesses in the future.

SOURCE Company InFocus