IDology Appoints Christina Luttrell as CEO

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDology, a GBG company, today announced that Christina "Chris" Luttrell has been appointed as CEO. Previously COO of IDology, Luttrell has been with the company for 13 years and has been critical to the success of its product-centric and customer-focused approach to the identity verification and fraud markets. John Dancu, CEO of the company for 15 years, will continue in an advisory role.

Luttrell, a leader in the industry, was recognized in 2018 by One World Identity as a top 100 influencer in identity verification. She has been named one of the leading women in security by Security Magazine and in 2019 was selected as one of Atlanta's Women Who Mean Business by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. Under Luttrell's leadership, IDology has become the premier provider of cloud-based identity verification and fraud solutions used by leading technology companies throughout Silicon Valley and by fintech companies, financial institutions, retailers and healthcare companies that have operations around the world.

"Chris is the right leader at the right time for IDology," said Chris Clark, CEO of GBG. "She is extremely well prepared to lead the company to its next phase of product innovation and market-leading success. Chris has made significant contributions to the success of IDology and will continue to spearhead advancements in the global identity verification market."

In her 13 years with the company, Luttrell has moved up the ranks and succeeded in taking leadership roles in customer service, product, marketing, technology and operations. Under her direction, IDology has achieved a 99 percent customer retention rate and rapid revenue growth over the last decade. Luttrell has significantly advanced the company's technology and positioned it for global growth with the addition of new innovations that help organizations stay ahead of constantly shifting fraud tactics with identity verification that makes it easy to deter fraud while removing friction from the customer experience.

"I'm honored to be chosen as CEO and to follow in the footsteps of John Dancu, who has done a remarkable job of leading our company to tremendous growth," said Luttrell. "With fraud increasing in complexity and consumer expectations high, identity verification has become a strategic consideration for businesses everywhere. I look forward to leading IDology to new heights while bringing safe, effective identity verification to companies worldwide."

About IDology

IDology, a GBG company, provides real-time technology solutions that verify an individual's identity and age for anyone conducting business in a consumer-not-present environment to help drive revenue, decrease costs, prevent fraud and meet compliance regulations. Founded in 2003, IDology offers a solution-driven approach to identity verification and fraud prevention that ultimately helps increase customer acquisition and improve the customer experience. IDology has developed an innovative and on-demand technology platform that allows customers to control the entire proofing process and provides the flexibility to make configuration changes that are deployed automatically—without having to rely on internal IT resources or IDology's customer service so businesses can stay ahead of the fraud landscape while maintaining compliance. For more information, visit www.IDology.com or call 866-520-1234.

