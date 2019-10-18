IDology COO Christina Luttrell Recognized as one of Atlanta Business Chronicle's Women Who Mean Business

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDology, a GBG company, today announced that Christina "Chris" Luttrell has been deservingly recognized as one of the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Women Who Mean Business. Each year, the publication honors female leaders who have made significant strides in their careers and are making a difference in their communities, blazing a trail for others and leaving an indelible mark on the Atlanta business community. Luttrell's significant contributions to the global identity verification market have helped businesses in Atlanta and around the world interact securely with customers.

Luttrell joined IDology in 2007 as its only product manager and worked her way up the ranks to senior vice president of operations, most recently earning the title of COO. Her contributions have been critical to the security industry, as well as the success of IDology's customer-focused approach to trusted identity verification. She has helped pioneer the company's identity verification solution that today is relied upon by businesses worldwide to thwart fraud while providing customer experiences that drive revenue. Luttrell was also instrumental in IDology's recent acquisition by GBG, a UK-headquartered identity data intelligence specialist, for $301 million and the expansion of its ExpectID platform to incorporate Loqate's global address intelligence.

"This recognition could not have gone to anyone more deserving than Chris," said John Dancu, CEO of IDology. "She has directly contributed to the success of our company and spearheaded critical advancements in the identity verification market. On top of her tremendous accomplishments, Chris is one of the most humble and approachable people I know and is genuinely passionate about growing IDology, mentoring our team and paying it forward by giving back to others. With Chris on our team, our company is well positioned to continue advancing global identity verification. We're excited to see what the future holds."

Under Luttrell's direction, IDology increased its customer base from a handful of customers to thousands and achieved a 51 percent compounded annual revenue growth rate over the last decade. In addition to Women Who Mean Business, Luttrell has been recognized as a top influencer in the identity verification industry by One World Identity and as one of the top women in security by Security Magazine.

