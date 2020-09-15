IDology Expands Leading Identity Verification Platform With Unmatched Levels of Control, Customization and Visibility

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDology, a GBG company, today announced the latest innovation to its multi-layered identity verification platform, ExpectID. As COVID-19 continues to bring complexity to the fraud landscape, IDology is giving businesses the power to respond with new levels of data visibility, control and customization throughout the identity verification process.

With ExpectID's Decision Builder, IDology customers can now build a nearly infinite number of industry and company-specific identity attribute scenarios and, with agility, make real-time, point-and-click adjustments that separate legitimate customers from fraud. The enhancements provide an unprecedented level of granularity and data control, as well as insight by delivering closed-loop identity verification data feedback for analytics, fine-tuning attributes and understanding customer behavior. As a result, businesses can respond to rapidly changing fraud vectors and quickly greenlight legitimate customers for a seamless verification experience and stronger relationships that drive revenue and lead to long-term growth.

"Every business should have the ability to define identity verification attributes that will filter out fraud based on their unique business needs and customer considerations," said Christina Luttrell, COO of IDology. "Successfully onboarding new customers and building long-term loyalty in today's rapidly shifting fraud landscape require businesses to act quickly. On the back end, they must also understand how identity verification attributes are performing so they can make adjustments to attributes that pinpoint fraud on an extremely granular scale while streamlining the verification process for real customers."

According to Julie Conroy, research director at Aite Group, "Businesses are facing increased pressure to approve more legitimate customers without friction or unnecessary escalation, detect and deter fraud amid a quickly changing landscape and make smarter, more competitive business decisions based on customer intelligence data. COVID-19 has disrupted behavior and caused data trend upheaval, complicating legacy interpretations. Data visibility and curating identity verification systems based on the fluid business environment are essential to reduce false positives, minimize friction and adjust to evolving fraud schemes."

New IDology Study Confirms COVID-19's Impact on Consumer Behavior

IDology captures the impact of increasing fraud complexity and changing consumer behavior in new research comparing data among a representative sample of online American adults collected in March 2020 and July 2020. Key findings include:

Historical levels of digital adoption: 84 million Americans signed up or applied for online services that were previously carried out in person. 75 percent expect to continue using all or most of these new online services.

84 million Americans signed up or applied for online services that were previously carried out in person. 75 percent expect to continue using all or most of these new online services. Higher smartphone usage: 105 million Americans are using their smartphones to sign up for new services.

105 million Americans are using their smartphones to sign up for new services. Rapid rise in fraud : Fraud is growing at a faster rate. 32 million Americans (14 percent) have been victims of new account fraud in only four months compared to (19 percent) in the 12 months leading up to COVID-19.

: Fraud is growing at a faster rate. 32 million Americans (14 percent) have been victims of new account fraud in only four months compared to (19 percent) in the 12 months leading up to COVID-19. Pervasive phishing attempts: 84 million Americans reported experiencing a phishing attack attempt in the months following the pandemic's start, with an average of four per person (one per month) between March and June.

84 million Americans reported experiencing a phishing attack attempt in the months following the pandemic's start, with an average of four per person (one per month) between March and June. Evolving identity verification methods: Americans are adopting newer forms of identity verification at a faster rate. Of those who were required to provide further proof of identity, 62 percent did so by mobile ID document scan between March and early July, compared to 57 percent in the 12 months leading up to COVID-19.

Americans are adopting newer forms of identity verification at a faster rate. Of those who were required to provide further proof of identity, 62 percent did so by mobile ID document scan between March and early July, compared to 57 percent in the 12 months leading up to COVID-19. Some good news: 120 million Americans have taken stronger action to improve new online account and login credentials and interestingly, have more confidence that companies are protecting their personal information.

