IDology Extends Product Innovation Leadership Position with Advanced Verification Flexibility Capabilities

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDology , a GBG Company, today announced ExpectID Flex API, a new product that empowers businesses to verify anyone, anywhere in the customer journey, from pre-verification to post validation using unique, specially curated identity attributes and workflows. ExpectID Flex API's advanced methodology makes it easier for businesses to utilize the platform's portfolio of verification methods without needing to integrate with extra endpoints and scoring systems. In addition, the solution will provide full decision transparency for maximum explainability and additional fraud analysis, as well as accessing fraud intelligence from IDology's Fraud Network.

Flex API also allows businesses to request less Personally Identifiable Information (PII) from customers to conduct custom digital Know Your Customer (KYC) checks, thereby reducing customer-facing friction during account onboarding and improving conversion rates among thin-file and underbanked populations. Research from IDology's 4th Annual Consumer Digital Identity Report finds 70% of online Americans believe companies collect PII about them without their knowledge, 87% are selective about companies that require their personal identity information to avoid fraud, and 82% feel it's "extremely" or "very" important they can trust a company to effectively and smoothly verify their identity during new account opening experiences.

"ExpectID Flex API is a leap in identity customization in that it establishes more trust with new and returning customers through low-friction workflows by reviewing details that users may be more comfortable providing, greatly improving lead conversion rates among thin-file and underbanked individuals," said IDology CEO Christina Luttrell. "I am immensely proud of our product innovation team for delivering value-rich approaches to identity verification that result in less fraud, friction and implementation effort for our customers."

IDology has recently received numerous awards for its product innovation including CNP's Best Mobile Anti-Fraud Solution, American Business Awards Gold Winner for Identity & Access Security Solution, Global InfoSec Awards Winner for Next-Gen in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and Most Innovative in Identity Verification and is a Finovate finalist for Best ID Management Solution and Best RegTech Solution.

IDology, a GBG company, is transforming identity verification and fraud deterrence for businesses worldwide with innovative, multi-layered solutions and the data control, precision and transparency needed to build trust in a digital world. Through a combination of dedicated fraud experts and artificial intelligence, IDology leverages thousands of physical and digital data sources to deliver the industry's most accurate locate results. With frictionless, secure digital identity verification, IDology helps businesses stay ahead of shifting fraud trends and empowers them to build trust, deter fraud and maintain compliance for long-term revenue growth. Many of the largest technology and financial services companies in the world rely on IDology's innovative multi-channel identity verification technology, consortium network and diverse team of dedicated fraud experts. For more information, visit www.idology.com.

