IDology Named 'Company of the Year' in KNOW Identity Awards

ATLANTA, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDology, a GBG company and leader in smart, multi-layered identity verification and fraud prevention, has been named as 'Company of the Year' by One World Identity, an independent strategy and research company.

The announcement was made at the KNOW Identity Conference, taking place at Las Vegas on March 24-27, 2019. The Company of the Year award is given to the company that has demonstrated the greatest impact on the identity landscape through technological innovation, product and service development, or thought leadership within its target industry.

"We are honored of this recognition, which highlights our commitment to the identity industry, ongoing innovation of products and our focus on customers," said John Dancu, CEO of IDology.

The KNOW Identity Awards recognize and celebrate the most compelling startups, individuals and identity organizations. OWI is an independent identity research and strategy company focused on cybersecurity, digital commerce and risk management.

About IDology

IDology, a GBG company, provides real-time technology solutions that verify an individual's identity and age for anyone conducting business in a consumer-not-present environment to help drive revenue, decrease costs, prevent fraud and meet compliance regulations. Founded in 2003, IDology offers a solution-driven approach to identity verification and fraud prevention that ultimately helps increase customer acquisition and improve the customer experience. IDology has developed an innovative and on-demand technology platform that allows customers to control the entire proofing process and provides the flexibility to make configuration changes that are deployed automatically—without having to rely on internal IT resources or IDology's customer service so businesses can stay ahead of the fraud landscape while maintaining compliance. For more information, visit www.IDology.com or call 866-520-1234.

