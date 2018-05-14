IDology Recognized as One of the Top Admired Companies to Watch in 2018 by CIO Bulletin

CIO Bulletin profiled IDology as an admired company due to its innovation and collaborative nature. The magazine also noted that the company is recognized across industries for its leading-edge innovation in the identity space and for providing its customers, including numerous Fortune 500 companies, with unparalleled service and domain expertise.

"This recognition reflects IDology's goal to continuously deliver leading-edge solutions to our customers, helping them to grow their businesses," said Christina Luttrell, SVP of IDology. "At IDology, we promote a culture that's customer-centric and entrepreneurial, and we're always striving to stay ahead of the shifting fraud landscape."

For IDology's profile on CIO Bulletin's "30 Admired Companies to Watch 2018," please click here.

About IDology

IDology provides real-time technology solutions that verify an individual's identity and age for anyone conducting business in a consumer-not-present environment to help drive revenue, decrease costs, prevent fraud and meet compliance regulations. Founded in 2003, IDology offers a solution-driven approach to identity verification and fraud prevention that ultimately helps increase customer acquisition and improve the customer experience. IDology has developed an innovative and on-demand technology platform that allows customers to control the entire proofing process and provides the flexibility to make configuration changes that are deployed automatically—without having to rely on internal IT resources or IDology's customer service so businesses can stay ahead of the fraud landscape while maintaining compliance. For more information, visit www.IDology.com or call 866-520-1234.

