IDology Wins 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Best Security Company

Award recognizes IDology's industry leadership, innovative solutions and impact on transforming identity verification

ATLANTA, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDology , a GBG Company, announced today it has won a 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Best Security Company. The recognition underscores IDology's commitment to innovation and drive to deliver solutions that help companies build trust, deepen customer engagement, deter fraud, and drive revenue.

"We are honored to be recognized with this award and grateful for the industry-leading companies that rely on IDology to help build trust, deter fraud and drive revenue," said James Bruni, managing director at GBG IDology. "As fraud increases in volume and complexity, customer expectations grow, and digital operations accelerate competition, digital identity verification is vital for success. We are proud of the IDology team and collaboration with our global GBG team for continued innovation and helping our customers succeed."

IDology stood out for its industry leadership, expertise and proven ability to deliver identity verification solutions. Post this

Previously recognized for fraud prevention and identity proofing and corroboration, this year's recognition marks IDology's third Cybersecurity Excellence Award. The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize companies that demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation and leadership. With hundreds of nominations from around the globe, IDology stood out, earning accolades for its industry leadership, expertise and proven ability to deliver identity verification solutions that meet the changing needs of businesses today.

"We congratulate IDology on being recognized as an award winner in the Best Cybersecurity Company category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Your achievement reflects outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity."

About IDology

IDology, a GBG company and market leader in the Americas, delivers a comprehensive suite of identity verification, AML/KYC compliance and fraud management solutions to help businesses establish trust, drive revenue and deter fraud. We deliver end-to-end coverage of the customer identity lifecycle, offering standalone and multi-layered capabilities, with thousands of diverse data sources and leading technology for document authentication and ID + selfie verification. Our solutions are trusted to onboard more genuine customers faster and can be implemented quickly to seamlessly and securely verify identities any place in the world – with confidence. For more information, visit www.IDology.com or call 866-520-1234.

Media Contact:

Kathy Berardi

Carabiner Communications

678.644.4122

[email protected]

SOURCE GBG IDology