IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals

The platform will connect and empower students, alumni, counsellors and universities via web, mobile and social channels. The initial release of the platform was launched in Singapore, and will be rolled out across all countries where IDP Education has student placement operations.

IDP Education leveraged Cognizant Digital Business capabilities in Melbourne to build student engagement solutions and derive business value from the programme. Cognizant has also collaborated with IDP Education in enhancing IDP's global business processes, designing contact centres by using data sciences, and assisting with organisational change.

In its initial release, IDP Education's digital platform has allowed students and parents to search and shortlist universities. Analytics-based insights and digital dashboards provided through the platform are also enabling counsellors to understand the customer journey. The platform aims to provide IDP with the ability to engage better with students and optimise offerings based on their needs and expectations.

"Delivering immersive digital experiences is key to guiding digitally confident students in their educational journeys," said Andrew Barkla, Chief Executive Officer, IDP Education. "Our aim is to translate the support, trust and empathy that our customers receive from our face-to-face meetings with our counsellors across all touchpoints with IDP."

"As our strategic technology partner, Cognizant has applied its expertise to help us further strengthen our position as world-leading international education specialists. Our digital initiative has helped us bring together the physical and virtual worlds to providing seamless and personalised support at every step of the student journey," Barkla said.

"IDP Education's digital initiative is a significant leap forward in improving the way it delivers its services to thousands of students across borders," said Jayajyoti Sengupta, Head of Asia Pacific at Cognizant. "Leadership in the digital economy is about reimagining experiences and business models by balancing new technologies with human wants and needs. We are proud to be a part of IDP Education's digital journey, which places students at the centre of the educational experience, while building a connected community, driving insights, and making student experiences with IDP Education more compelling and rewarding."

A leader in the international education space, IDP Education helps students from more than 30 countries to study in Australia, the UK, the U.S., Canada and New Zealand.

About IDP Education Ltd.

IDP is a global leader in international education services. The organisation helps international students study in English speaking countries. Its success comes from connecting students with the right course in the right institution and the right country. IDP has been operating for close to 50 years, creating a huge network of opportunity with offices in over 30 countries. IDP is also a proud co-owner of IELTS, the world's most popular high-stakes English language test, and operates 11 English language teaching campuses across South East Asia.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq-100: CTSH) is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant is ranked 205 on the Fortune 500 and is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com or follow us @Cognizant.

