IDRICA Starts Global Operations and Aims for a Total Digital Transformation of the Water Industry Worldwide

It will focus on improving drinking water, irrigation and wastewater management around the world.

Jaime Barba, IDRICA's founding CEO, stated: "Innovating the ways and means of managing the entire water cycle and looking into the needs of future generations is a responsibility for all of us in the water industry. We want to reshape the future of the industry and enable citizens to have safer and wider access to water. We have the best engineers, developers and experts to do it," he explained.

The company is born with a founding team of 180 experts, and around the GoAigua technology, developed a decade ago by centennial Spanish company Global Omnium.

GoAigua constitutes a scalable solution for public and private clients, with the ability to transform water management in major cities across the world.

The company is born with a brand new engineering division, responsible for creating ground-breaking water projects in the areas of management, operation and maintenance, engineering and consultancy.

IDRICA also offers high added-value services based on its experience in the sector and technology implementation.

These include Master Plans, Digital Transformation, Non-Revenue Water reduction, Smart Metering Roll-out and analytics, Digital Twin, project management, technical support and energy efficiency via processes optimization and automation.

The company also has the required competence to run the Operations & Maintenance of water networks and infrastructures.

IDRICA is launched internationally to become a global benchmark in fostering 'Smart Water for a Better World.'

In the United States, the company will work under the brandname GoAigua Inc. under the direction of its American CEO, Mr Pablo Calabuig.

"Our unique differential value is based on its experience and knowledge of the sector. We want to be identified by private and public clients, globally, as experts in digital transformation for the water industry," Calabuig stated.

