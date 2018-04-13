idrink® CEO Neil Fineman Excited About Partnership with RVLT Surf & Paddle

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RVLT Surf & Paddle proudly announces a new partnership with idrink Beverages. idrink multi-vitamin water will be available onsite at all RVLT Surf & Paddle Pro Am events throughout the summer of 2018. idrink will hydrate the athletes & spectators at all Revolt Summer Surf Series Pier II Pier Pro Am 12.0 as well as all Sunday X3 Paddle Race Series 5.0 presented by Westcoast Paddlesports.

idrink IS HYDRATION YOU CAN FEEL

CEO Neil Fineman had this to say: "GreenOne Holdings and the idrink Family are excited to be associated with The Revolt Summer Surf Series. Revolt's consumer is our target market and a chance to sponsor these events all summer long is both a fantastic opportunity and a great honor. We're looking forward to introducing the next generation of water to surfers and competitors everywhere. We believe that providing nutrition and hydration on a cellular level will be something the Surf crowd embraces and values while they're training and competing in the hot summer sun."

idrink produces the next generation of nutrient water. The world's first multi-vitamin water containing B1, B12, D3, ATP, CoQ10, D-RIBOSE, CARNITINE, ELECTROLYTES AND A NATURAL SHELF STABLE 9.0+pH. idrink is made by a proprietary technology called nanotechnology. Nanotechnology "nano sizes" the nutrients to 1/1000 the size of a red blood cell, which allows for hydration on a cellular level.

THE SCIENCE OF SUPER SMALL

NANO-TECHNOLOGY CREATES PARTICLES THAT ARE SO MICRO, THOUSANDS OF THEM COULD FIT ON THE HEAD OF A PIN. BUT YOU KNOW WHERE ELSE THEY FIT? RIGHT INTO OUR BLOOD, BONE AND CELLS. THIS MEANS THAT WITH EVERY SIP OF idrink, YOU DON'T HAVE TO WAIT FOR YOUR BODY TO DIGEST ANYTHING THROUGH THE SMALL INTESTINE. THE NUTRITION GOES RIGHT WHERE IT'S NEEDED MOST. GIVING YOU ESSENTIAL MINERALS, VITAMINS AND CELLULAR HYDRATION MORE EFFECTIVELY THAN ANY OTHER WATER IN THE WORLD.

About idrink:

Green One Holdings, the creators of idrink, is a nutrient company that developed the world's first multivitamin water. More specifically, idrink is made by a proprietary technology called nanotechnology. Nanotechnology "nano sizes" the nutrients to 1/1000 the size of a red blood cell, which allows for hydration on a cellular level.

Simply put, nanotechnology means that when you drink "idrink", the nutrients are absorbed rapidly into the body and are bioavailable to "go to work." Everything else you ingest has to be digested into the walls of your stomach through a longer and much less efficient process (many times the acids in the walls of your stomach break down and destroy much of the vitamins or you expel the rest). idrink hydrates at a cellular level. Additionally, idrink uses an all natural alkaline mix in their process to be shelf stable for at least two years. idrink is a "green company" with natural vitamins, zero taste, zero fillers, GMO and is BPA free.

For more information on idrink Beverages please visit: www.idrinkbeverages.com

For more information or press inquiries please contact

M.C Luzzo

Phone: 877-468-1144

Email: Media@idrinkbeverages.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idrink-ceo-neil-fineman-excited-about-partnership-with-rvlt-surf--paddle-300629438.html

SOURCE GreenOne Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.idrinkbeverages.com

