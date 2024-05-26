IDRIS ELBA CELEBRATES THE LAUNCH OF NEW LUXURY VODKA, GREY GOOSE® ALTIUS AT STAR-STUDDED PARTY IN IBIZA

The exclusive party included sets by Ibizan DJ resident, Doorly, Rudimental's King Crowney, as well as DJ Aniurks, with attendees being treated to panoramic views of Ibiza's natural beauty. Guests partied and sipped on GREY GOOSE Altius and were amongst the first to try the new vodka. An after-party was held at luxury nightclub, Club Chinois where GREY GOOSE hosted the VIP area with guests continuing to enjoy music and GREY GOOSE Altius cocktails into the night.

Ahead of the event, Idris Elba said: "I throw everything into my music, refining it and fine tuning it, until it hits right. That's the same vibe I get with GREY GOOSE Altius. The dedication, the attention to detail —it's about the craft in every drop, which is exactly what you want, when you're celebrating something real"

Debuting for the first time at the exclusive party, the new luxury vodka has been crafted with water sourced from a natural French Alpine well, using a glacial filtration that is thirty times slower than the original GREY GOOSE expression. GREY GOOSE Altius recreates the extraordinary with the natural effects of high-altitude temperatures to yield a remarkably smooth vodka. GREY GOOSE Altius is designed to sip in a sophisticated style neat, deeply chilled, or over ice.

GREY GOOSE Altius will be available exclusively in the world's best bars, nightclubs and restaurants in 700ml and 1.75l with pricing at the discretion of the venue. It is available in Europe's Summer hotspots including Mykonos, Saint Tropez and Porto Cervo now ahead of debuting in London, Paris and the USA this Autumn.

GREY GOOSE Vodka introduces its newest ultra-premium innovation, GREY GOOSE Altius. Drawing inspiration from the French Alps, the latest limited edition release from the quintessential French vodka is filtered at sub-freezing temperatures to capture the rare wonder of the mountains. GREY GOOSE Altius was created with processes inspired by the extraordinary, natural effects of high-altitude crystallization that happens at glacial conditions to yield a remarkably smooth vodka using Alpine spring water and winter wheat from Picardie.

This rare expression of GREY GOOSE is distilled from the soft French winter wheat that the brand is known for, and for the first time, blended with spring water originating from some of the highest peaks in the French Alps. The alpine water in GREY GOOSE Altius begins its journey in the clouds atop Western Europe's peaks, winding through crystalline rocks to a pristine, pure alkaline aquifer. After being blended, GREY GOOSE Altius is filtered at a very low pressure of -24 degrees Celsius, resulting in a glacially smooth taste and velvety mouthfeel. On the palate, GREY GOOSE Altius is best described as complex with delicate alpine minerality, refreshing soft green apple notes and a unique earthy undertone.

GREY GOOSE is made with the highest-quality ingredients and has a 100% traceable production process, from crop to cork. Every aspect of the creation of GREY GOOSE® is focused on crafting vodka of unmatched quality. Each bottle of GREY GOOSE is distilled and bottled in France, with a recipe and process that remains unchanged since inception, using just two ingredients – single-origin Picardie wheat and spring water from our natural limestone well in Gensac-la-Pallue. A one-distillation process brings out the true essence of these ingredients. The expertise of the GREY GOOSE Cellar Master, François Thibault, ensures unparalleled smoothness and exceptional taste. The GREY GOOSE portfolio is comprised of GREY GOOSE Vodka, GREY GOOSE La Poire, GREY GOOSE L'Orange, and GREY GOOSE Le Citron Flavored Vodkas; and now GREY GOOSE ALTIUS.

The GREY GOOSE vodka brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

