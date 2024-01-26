IDrive Backup Attains SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Compliance

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive Backup , a leading provider of Cloud Backup , storage, and remote access solutions, is proud to announce the successful achievement of SOC 2 Type 2 certification through a rigorous evaluation conducted by a third-party auditing firm. This certification covers IDrive's entire family of products including IDrive Online Backup, IBackup, IDrive e2 Object Storage, IDrive 360 endpoint backup, IDrive BMR and RemotePC.

This esteemed certification validates that IDrive's solutions, as well as policies and procedures, adhere to industry-leading standards for safeguarding customer data and account information, underscoring IDrive's dedication to maintaining the highest caliber of data security and privacy for its customers.

The SOC 2 Type 2 compliance signifies that IDrive Backup's systems and controls have been rigorously assessed and validated to meet the stringent criteria for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. This demonstrates IDrive's ability to securely manage and protect customer data, providing assurances to businesses and individuals relying on their services.

Along with IDrive's various backup and storage solutions, RemotePC, a leading provider of remote access services, has also achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification, validating that the service adheres to industry-leading standards for safeguarding customer data and account information.

"We are thrilled to have attained SOC 2 Type 2 certification as it exemplifies our ongoing commitment to safeguarding our customer's data at the highest level," said Raghu Kulkarni, CEO of IDrive Inc. "This accomplishment reflects our dedication to transparency, trust, and the continuous enhancement of our security measures to meet and exceed industry standards."

The SOC 2 Type 2 certification solidifies IDrive's position as a trusted partner for businesses and individuals seeking reliable, secure, and compliant solutions. Business customers can contact IDrive Sales to request a copy of the SOC 2 Type 2 report. IDrive plans to be reviewed on an annual basis for continued SOC 2 compliance.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, IDrive® e2, RemotePC™ and IBackup®. The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

