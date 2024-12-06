IDrive Backup Solidifies Commitment to Compliance and Data Security with Dropbox Backup and Box Backup Features

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive Backup , an industry leader in cloud backup solutions, is happy to announce that their new Dropbox Backup and Box Backup solutions are fully compliant with strict industry standards, ensuring that user data is secure, protected, and adheres to regulations of various industries.

Dropbox Backup and Box backup with IDrive empowers users to automatically backup their critical data across multiple cloud platforms, making backup management and restores simpler and more efficient than ever, and keeping their data safe from accidental deletions, ransomware attacks, and other data loss incidents.

Data security and compliance have become imperative for businesses and individuals alike, and IDrive fully understands these challenges, developing a solution that not only secures data but also adheres to stringent compliance standards.

IDrive's commitment to data security is exemplified by its adherence to stringent standards such as:

SOC 2 Type 2

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI)

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act

Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)

CJIS Security Policy (CJIS)

Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (Ferpa)

"Data security and compliance are at the forefront of our mission at IDrive," said Raghu Kulkarni, CEO of IDrive. "Our new Dropbox and Box backup feature is a testament to our commitment to providing users with reliable and secure cloud backup solutions that protect their vital information while ensuring compliance with industry regulations."

For organizations and users that rely heavily on these cloud services, the importance of robust data protection has never been greater. Dropbox and Box backup enables users to secure their files seamlessly from the most popular cloud services directly to their IDrive account, ready to be recovered in case disaster strikes.

IDrive Backup continues to innovate and enhance its services, providing users with powerful tools to protect their data in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

IDrive Dropbox and Box backup is an available add-on for all plans including Mini, Personal, Business, Team, and Enterprise for $20/seat/year for unlimited storage. IDrive Cloud to Cloud backup is also available as a stand-alone plan for the same cost.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, online backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, IDrive® e2, RemotePC™ and IBackup. The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 500 Petabytes of data.

SOURCE IDrive Inc.