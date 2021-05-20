IDrive Cloud Backup Introduces IDrive Mirror: Cloud-based Disk Image Backup for Protection against Ransomware and Data Loss

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive Cloud Backup has released IDrive® Mirror , providing secure, cloud-based full image backups for Windows computers and server operating systems for protection against data loss and dreaded ransomware.

IDrive Mirror gives individuals and small businesses the ability to backup unlimited computers and server systems into a single account, allowing for direct data backup and retrieval from the IDrive cloud without any intermediary storage device.

All data that is backed up with IDrive Mirror can be accessed or restored easily through the web or desktop application. The service backs up entire machines including operating systems, settings, installed applications and more while creating recovery points so users can be up and running quickly in case of disaster, which is critical as more consumers and businesses have pivoted to working remote needing proper data protection, and critical capabilities making their data easier to manage and more affordable.

IDrive Mirror recognizes any data modification, regularly performing incremental backups for every change that is made. This allows users to then restore versions of their backed up data to a time prior to a ransomware infection, ensuring they will never be locked out from accessing their own data.

Features of IDrive Mirror include:

Cloud Backup - back up Unlimited computers directly to the cloud and access data with ease. Schedule automated backups at regular intervals and set email notifications.

Fast backups and restores - conduct backups up to three times faster with Changed Block Tracking technology. Allows for restores with no downtime

Security - securely transfer your data to the cloud with AES-256 end-to-end encryption. Track account activities through email and dashboard notifications.

Periodic Cleanup - automated periodic cleanup operations enable users to maintain a recovery point archive based on number of incremental backups or time duration.

User Management - with the Team Plan, invite users to create accounts within your account. Enable access without credential sharing, and manage billing centrally.

Disk-partition based backup - create an image file of a single partition, multiple partitions, or your whole disk in order to prevent data loss or migrate data with ease.

Customizable backup settings - use the default settings or modify preferences for backup, email notifications, etc. Mirror imaging will occur as per the pre-defined schedule and settings.

Data integrity check - performed after every backup operation to ensure that only reliable copies of data are stored during backup for a successful restore.

Data versioning via snapshots - the Snapshot functionality saves an archival copy of the previous versions of backups. Choose the desired number of point-in-time copies to be saved.

IDrive Mirror offers a free 30 day trial with 1TB of storage for 5 computers. The personal plan comes with 5TB of storage for unlimited computers, starting at $69.50/year.

IDrive Mirror for Teams offers plan sizes for 5 users with 10TB of storage for $199.50/year, 10 users with 20TB of storage for $399.50/year, and 25 users with 50TB of storage for $999.50/year.

All Team and personal plans support unlimited computers and offer 25% off for the first year.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, cloud backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®,RemotePC™ and IBackup. The company's services help over 4 million customers back up over 200 Petabytes of data.

SOURCE IDrive Inc.