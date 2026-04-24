IDrive® e2 Announces New Storage Region in Tokyo, Delivering High-Performance S3-Compatible Cloud Object Storage Optimized for AI and Modern Data Workloads

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDrive® e2, offering fast S3 compatible object storage, has added a new storage region in Tokyo, Japan, marking its first storage region in the country and providing customers in the region the opportunity to utilize one of the fastest and most affordable S3 compatible object storage solutions on the market.

Since the inception of IDrive® e2, international demand for the service has continued to accelerate. This expansion into Japan is part of IDrive's ongoing mission to enhance the accessibility and performance of its cloud storage services for a global customer base.

The new location in Tokyo will bring high-performing object storage closer to businesses and developers in the region, enabling significantly faster data access, lower latency, and improved service reliability. By expanding to Japan, IDrive is further strengthening its commitment to providing secure, efficient, and scalable cloud storage solutions to the rapidly growing tech sector in East Asia.

With more than 14 locations across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia, this expansion underscores IDrive's dedication to delivering high-quality cloud storage solutions that meet the needs of customers all over the world. With the new location in Tokyo, users can expect:

Enhanced Performance: Faster response times for S3 API calls by storing data closer to the point of use.

Faster response times for S3 API calls by storing data closer to the point of use. Global Footprint: Access to a distributed network of storage regions, allowing for geo-redundancy and optimized data routing.

Access to a distributed network of storage regions, allowing for geo-redundancy and optimized data routing. Compliance & Security: IDrive® e2 is committed to upholding rigorous data protection standards, ensuring personal data is processed securely within the region.

"As we continue to see a surge in data generation across Asia, especially with AI workloads, expanding our footprint to Japan was a natural next step," said Raghu Kulkarni, CEO of IDrive Inc. "Our goal is to provide the highest performance and cost-effective object storage available. With the Tokyo storage region, Asian businesses can now manage massive datasets with the speed of local storage and the economics of the cloud."

IDrive® e2 remains one of the most affordable and feature-packed object storage solutions available. It features a straightforward pricing approach starting at $49.50/TB/year, as well as a $5/TB/month pay-as-you-go option, with no fees for egress or API calls.

Users in the region can now point their data to the Tokyo location for faster network performance and ease of access.

About IDrive

IDrive Inc. is a privately held company specializing in cloud storage, cloud backup, file sharing, remote access, compliance and related technologies. Core services include IDrive®, RemotePC™ and IBackup. The company's services help over 5 million customers backup over 1 Exabyte of data.

SOURCE IDrive Inc.